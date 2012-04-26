* OPEC production at all-time high -Barclays
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
* U.S. crude stocks rise for fifth consecutive week -EIA
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, April 26 Brent crude slipped below
$119 a barrel on Thursday, as easing concerns of a disruption in
Iranian oil exports and high U.S. crude stocks dampened optimism
over a recovery in the U.S economy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would support
growth at the world's top oil consumer if necessary as it left
the door open for another round of monetary easing, raising
hopes of higher energy demand.
"The Fed's comments are supporting crude oil prices, despite
a higher-than-expected U.S. inventory figure," said Miguel
Audencial, a trader with CMC Markets in Sydney.
Brent crude fell 16 cents to $118.96 a barrel by
0212 GMT after settling up 55 cents to $119.12 on Wednesday.
U.S. crude dipped 12 cents to $104.00. The benchmark
settled at $104.12, up 57 cents.
OPEC PRODUCTION
The prospect of a loss of supplies from Iran has helped
drive oil markets higher this year, but evidence of rising
output from fellow OPEC producers have capped gains.
"While Iranian output has slipped...Iran's gentle downwards
slope has been more than made up by increases elsewhere," said
analysts at Barclays Capital in a report.
Total OPEC output is running at about 37.5 million barrels
per day, its highest level ever, the report said.
Iran is storing as much as 33 million barrels of crude on
tankers as it faces increasing difficulties in selling its oil.
Europe's July 1 oil embargo and U.S. and European financial
sanctions prompted by Iran's nuclear programme have seen
Tehran's oil sales drop to most Western destinations and drawn
promises from some Asian buyers that they will cut purchases.
U.S. INVENTORIES, EURO ZONE WEIGHS
A large buildup in U.S crude inventories is also weighing on
prices, although a drawdown in refined fuel stocks provided some
relief, U.S. government data showed on Wednesday.
Crude stocks rose almost 4 million barrels in the week to
April 20, up for a fifth week in a row, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said. The average forecast in a
Reuters poll had called for a 2.7-million-barrel build.
U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by a larger-than-expected 2.24
million barrels, a 10th consecutive week of decline.
Market participants will be looking to U.S unemployment
claims and pending home sales data later on Thursday to provide
further insight into the health of the world's largest economy.
"Only a surprisingly negative figure will reduce the
market's optimism caused by the updated Fed outlook. Although
don't be surprised that concerns over Europe will once again
ruin the party," said Audencial.
The prospect that euro zone economies would slip into a
recession due to an ongoing sovereign debt crisis have weighed
on markets for months.
There are growing expectations in financial markets that the
European Central Bank will have to ride to the rescue again with
Spain under intense pressure and the Dutch government having
collapsed over budget plans.
(Editing by Matt Driskill)