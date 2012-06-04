* Euro, equities up on hopes leaders to act on crisis
* IAEA, Iran to meet Friday on Tehran's nuclear program
* Brent crude falls intraday to lowest since Jan 2011
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Adds Brent settlement, oil inventory expectation)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 4 Oil prices edged higher on
M onday, snapping a string of four lower closes, as a drop to
multi-month lows attracted bargain hunters and as the euro rose
against the dollar on hopes that Europe's leaders can keep the
euro zone intact.
Brent and U.S. crude recovered after falling sharply early,
coming out of the weekend still feeling pressure after last
week's slump on concerns that slowing U.S. and Chinese economies
and the euro zone crisis will curb petroleum demand.
The euro strengthened and European equities rose after last
week's batch of grim global economic data fuelled hopes that
there is a greater likelihood of central-bank policy action to
stimulate growth and that European leaders will fashion a plan
to ease the region's debt crisis.
"Europe's stock market stabilized, and the euro bounced and
the dollar weakened, on the hope there will be central bank
stimulus to stop the bleeding and that pulled crude off the
early lows," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of
Seven (G7) industrialized nations will hold a conference call on
Tuesday to discuss the European debt crisis.
Brent July crude rose 42 cents to settle at $98.85 a
barrel, having recovered after dropping as low as $95.63, the
lowest intraday price since Jan. 26, 2011.
U.S. July crude rose 75 cents to settle at $83.98,
after falling early to $81.21, the lowest since prices were
last under $80 a barrel on Oct. 6, 2011.
The buying looked timed with weak relative strength index
(RSI) readings for Brent, U.S. crude and also U.S. gasoline
and heating oil futures.
All had 14-day RSI readings well below the 30-day level that
is considered a signal of an oversold condition for traders
using technical indicators.
Total Brent crude volumes lagged U.S. crude turnover, with a
British bank holiday thinning trade. While U.S. volume neared
its 30-day average, Brent dealings were 30 percent under the
30-day average.
SLOWDOWN RAISES STAKES FOR FED
Last week's news that U.S. job growth stumbled in May, the
jobless rate rose for the first time in nearly a year and data
from No. 2 oil consumer China indicating a slowdown in its
manufacturing sector combined to send oil prices reeling.
Brent posted a 7.86 percent weekly loss and U.S. crude fell
8.4 percent, the fifth consecutive weekly drops for both.
The fading U.S. jobs growth has raised expectations that the
Federal Reserve might be more inclined to engage in a third
round of stimulus, known as quantitative easing, a move that
would be expected to weaken the dollar.
Investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
Thursday testimony before a congressional panel for any clues
about plans for bolstering a faltering economic recovery.
Also on tap this week are policy meetings of the European
Central Bank on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.
Oil prices have fallen back after Brent rallied above $128 a
barrel in March, the highest since 2008, lifted by concerns
about supply disruptions as sanctions on Iran tightened and with
talks over Tehran's nuclear program suspended as a European
Union embargo on Iran's oil was set for July.
The threat to economic growth from high oil prices spurred
consumer countries to consider releasing strategic reserves and
prompted top exporter Saudi Arabia to raise production in an
effort to bring prices back to $100.
The higher Saudi production, along with more from Iraq and
post-Gaddafi Libya, helped boost global supply and eased worries
about loss of Iranian barrels, while revived talks with between
Iran and major power in May also helped pull oil prices down.
U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have slipped last
week, a Reuters survey of analysts taken on Monday showed. A
drop in stockpiles would snap a string of 10 stock builds
reported by the government.
IRAN, IAEA MEET THIS WEEK
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and
Iran are set to hold a second round of talks in Vienna on Friday
and IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said he hoped an
agreement could be finalised that will allow the IAEA to resume
the investigation into Tehran's nuclear program.
Iran and the six powers - the United States, France, Russia,
China, Germany and Britain - will meet for a third time this
year in Moscow on June 18-19 after making little progress on the
dispute at their most recent meeting in Baghdad last month.
