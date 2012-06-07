* China unexpectedly cuts interest rates

* Bernanke testimony: few clues for more easing

* COMING UP: China CPI, trade data due at weekend (Updates with late losses as stocks sink in paragraph 7)

By Matthew Robinson and Robert Gibbons

NEW YORK, June 7 Oil prices fell on Thursday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dimmed hopes for additional stimulus measures, reversing an early bounce from news of a surprise interest rate cut by China.

Crude shot higher in early trade, looking to extend this week's rebound from the lowest Brent crude prices since early 2011, on expectations the first rate cut by China since the depths of the global financial crisis would boost demand in the world's second largest oil consumer.

But the bounce barely lasted three hours. Prices slid after Bernanke's testimony to Congress offered little encouragement to investors who were hoping the Fed would launch a third round of bond buys, or quantitative easing (QE). However he did say the Fed was ready to shield the economy from if Europe's woes mount.

"With China cutting interest rates that was a form of QE3, but Bernanke only threw out a tease and crude prices pulled back," said Dan Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Past stimulus moves have sent investors into riskier asset classes such as commodities, pushing up prices. Financial markets have been closely watching for any signs of fresh policy steps to bolster the struggling economy. Gold prices dropped 2 percent while equities pared gains.

Brent crude traded down 71 cents to settle at $99.93 a barrel, having hit a high of $102.45 during intraday trade. U.S. crude futures fell 20 cents to settled at $84.82.

Losses deepened in post-settlement trading to about $1.50 as U.S. stock markets shed their modest gains in the final hour of trade, ending flat.

After a string of supply disruptions and worries about the potential loss of Iranian oil due to Western sanctions pushed Brent to 2012 highs over $128 a barrel in early March, concerns about the global economy have sent crude prices tumbling.

News on Thursday that Fitch cut Spain's credit rating by three notches further stoked worries about the euro zone -- and its potential impact on fuel demand.

"On Spain, the agencies usually just confirm what is already known, because they don't want to be seen creating a crisis, but the big event was the China cut, (which was) short term bullish for commodities," said Bill O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis.

Brent dipped below $100 a barrel last week for the first time since October 2011, and both contracts have been below 30 on the 14-day relative strength index -- typically a technical sign indicating a commodity has been oversold -- since mid-May.

U.S. jobs data, showing unemployment benefits fell last week for the first time since April, also gave a lift to prices.

Traders also kept a close eye out for exceptions to U.S. sanctions against Iran, aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions, which government officials said would be announced as early as next week.

Washington can grant waivers for the latest wave of sanctions, which go into effect on June 28, if countries make significant reductions of the crude they buy from Iran -- two-thirds of which goes to China, Japan, India and South Korea. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson and Robert Gibbons in New York, Manash Goswami in Singapore and Ikuko Kurahone in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)