* U.S. retail sales data hits demand outlook

* IEA report highlights Iran production drop

* U.S. refinery operations highest since 2007 - EIA (Recasts, changes byline and dateline, previously LONDON)

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, June 13 Oil prices fluctuated in choppy trading Wednesday as investors weighed a drawdown in U.S. crude stocks against weak economic data and concerns about the euro zone ahead of Greece's election this weekend.

Crude futures earlier surged to session highs after U.S. government data showed that domestic crude stockpiles edged down 191,000 barrels last week, the second straight week of declines.

The drawdown, though less than expected, included a drop from record levels in stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S.-traded crude futures.

The report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration also showed refinery operations shot up to 92 percent of capacity, the highest since August 2007.

The euphoria over the inventory report was short-lived, as data showing U.S. retail sales weakened in May for a second straight month reignited fears over the world's largest economy.

By 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), ICE July Brent crude was up 47 cents at $97.61 a barrel, having fallen to $96.67. It reached the session high of $98.38 after the EIA data. Brent has fallen sharply from its year high of $128.40 hit in March.

U.S. July crude slipped 16 cents to $83.17 a barrel, after rising to a session high of $84.01 on the EIA data. U.S. crude has dropped from its year high of $110.55 also struck in March.

Investors are watching for any change in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' output policy at its meeting in Vienna on Thursday, with price hawks calling on Saudi Arabia to rein in excess production.

OPEC and the U.S. government agreed on Tuesday that global oil markets could weaken further in the second half of the year, with prospects for demand dimming.

Euro zone worries persisted, with Greek parliamentary elections at the weekend likely to drive further volatility in the markets, analysts said.

The elections, which may determine whether Greece stays in the euro zone, are weighing on crude prices because further chaos in the region may affect global oil demand.

While oil prices rose on the U.S. inventory report, "problems are still hobbling Europe, although some of the strains may be off after the Greece elections," said Mark Waggoner, president of Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Simon Falush and Julia Payne in London, Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)