* Brent swings from one-week high to 16-month low intraday
* Greek pro-bailout vote fails to ease fear about euro zone
* EU: Iran nuclear program talks difficult, tense
API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 18 Brent crude prices fell on
M onday to 16-month lows as pressure from the broad euro zone
debt crisis and fading expectations for coordinated central bank
action erased gains derived initially from the pro-bailout
election result in Greece.
Spanish bond yields reached euro-era highs, reminding
investors that the region's economy remains stressed, even as
political parties in favor of Greece's international aid package
held talks to form a government.
After recent production hikes by Saudi Arabia that OPEC
attempted to address at a policy meeting last week, a
well-supplied global oil market kept feeding bearish sentiment
even with the European Union's embargo of Iranian oil set for
July.
U.S. stock indexes finished mixed, with the
technology-propelled Nasdaq logging the noticeable gain, while
the Dow Industrials fell and the broader S&P 500 managed only a
0.14 percent gain.
The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar, and
the strength of the U.S. currency also provided pressure
on dollar-denominated oil prices.
"The selloff after the initial rally was because last week's
strength was on the news that central banks would have a
coordinated response to the Greece election and now the hope for
more stimulus or liquidity has faded," said Phil Flynn, an
analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Brent futures are down 25 percent since early March as signs
of slowing economic growth, Europe's escalating debt crisis and
the restart of dormant talks over Iran's nuclear program
combined to help pull prices back from a 2012 peak over $128.
Brent August crude fell $1.56 to settle at $96.05 a
barrel, having traded to a one-week peak at $99.50 before
retreating to $95.38.
Brent's settlement and intraday low were the lowest for
front-month futures since January 2011.
After gaining the previous two sessions, U.S. July crude
slipped 76 cents to settle at $83.27 a barrel, having
dropped as low as $82.04 after reaching $85.60.
The U.S. July crude contract expires on Wednesday.
Brent trading volume slightly outpaced U.S. turnover, but
trading for both contracts trailed 30-day averages.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R slipped to $12.45
a barrel based on August settlement prices.
Leaders from the Group of 20 countries meeting in Mexico
will press Europe to take bold action to combat the region's
debt crisis, according to a draft communique prepared for the
two-day summit.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a new Greek government
must meet commitments. Merkel told reporters at the G20 meeting
that any loosening of agreed reform pledges would be
unacceptable.
"There is real doubt emerging whether the Fed will do much
on Wednesday and with the comments from Merkel it's hard to find
a shimmer of bullish news," said John Kilduff, partner at Again
Capital LLC in New York.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starts on
Tuesday, after weak U.S. economic data late last week fueled
hopes of some investors that the Fed will be spurred toward
another round of monetary easing to combat a slowing recovery.
IRAN TALKS DAY 1
Tense negotiations between Iran and world powers in Moscow
to address Tehran's disputed nuclear program, remained
supportive to oil prices.
Six world powers and Iran made little progress on the first
of two days of talks on how to end a decade-long dispute over
Tehran's nuclear program and avert another war in the oil-rich
region.
"We had an intense and tough exchange of views," said
Michael Mann, spokesman for European Union foreign policy head
Catherine Ashton, who leads the delegation on behalf of the six
powers: the United States, China, Russia, France, Britain and
Germany.
The European Union's embargo on Iranian oil is set for July
1. Tightening U.S.-led sanctions have already helped cut Iran's
crude oil exports by an estimated 40 percent this year,
according to the International Energy Agency.
Iran's nuclear program negotiations took place amid the
violent turmoil in Syria, a suspended parliament in Kuwait and a
new crown prince in Saudi Arabia after the death of Crown Prince
and Interior Minister Nayef on Saturday.
WILL OPEC CUT
After last week's OPEC meeting in Vienna, analysts and
investors await evidence of the production and export reductions
necessary to bring the group back under its target quota.
OPEC will reduce output to adhere to its 30 million barrels
per day production ceiling and the effects should be seen in
July, OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said last week.
