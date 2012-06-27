* EU summit scepticism grows as Germany buries common bonds
idea
* Norway's strike shuts 240,000 bpd oil output in North Sea
* EIA reports drop in U.S. crude, distillate stocks
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
(Recasts, changes byline and dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, June 27 Crude oil futures rose on
Wednesday on tighter North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic
data, putting onto the back burner concerns that a European
summit, which begins tomorrow, would do little to solve the
region's debt crisis.
U.S. crude and distillate stocks fell last week, government
data showed, helping firm up prices. The data briefly extended
gains, but the price rise was restrained by investors squaring
books or taking profits ahead of the end of the second quarter.
An oil workers strike in Norway kept Brent supported,
stretching the gains to near $94 a barrel. The strike has now
cut output by 240,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), higher than
previously estimated. Norwegian crude is priced in relation to
Brent.
Norway's government does not plan to intervene to halt the
strike and may change its stance should it escalate, Labor
Minister Hanne Bjurstroem said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude oil
stockpiles fell last week by 133,000 barrels, less than
expected, and distillates unexpectedly dropped 2.28 million
barrels.
Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub
for U.S-traded oil futures, fell by 339,000 barrels while stocks
at the Gulf Coast region rose to the highest level since May
2009.
The surge in Gulf Coast stocks in the wake of a drop in
Cushing storage indicates that "the flow of oil to the
refineries in the Houston area is building up with the reversal
of the Seaway pipeline," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded
more than expected in May and a gauge of business spending plans
increased, improving a demand picture that had been dimmed by
weak data from Europe.
In London, August Brent crude was up 50 cents at
$93.52 a barrel, by noon EDT (1600 GMT), having hit a session
high of $93.95 after release of the EIA data.
On Tuesday front-month Brent posted its largest daily
percentage gain since March 1 to settle above $93 in the wake of
more oil platforms set to be shut in the North Sea.
U.S. August crude gained 82 cents at $80.18 a barrel,
after climbing to a session high of $80.92.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Simon
Falush and Alex Lawler in London, Florence Tan in Singapore;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)