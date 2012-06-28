* Norway strike cuts oil output by 240,000 bpd
* Euro zone divided over how to battle debt crisis
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, 1430 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 28 Brent crude stayed above $93
per barrel on Thursday after rallying on an output cut by Norway
and positive economic data from the United States, while
investors eyed a summit of EU leaders that is unlikely to
produce concrete measures to contain the bloc's protracted debt
crisis.
EU leaders will start a two-day meeting in Brussels openly
divided on Thursday, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
pitting herself against France and Italy, insisting that they
put the bloc's fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency
action.
Brent crude had edged down 3 cents to $93.47 per
barrel by 0211 GMT, after settling at $93.50 on Wednesday, the
highest in just over a week.
U.S. crude is up for a third day at $80.42, 21 cents higher
than the previous day's close.
"Over the next few months, we do see higher prices, but
that's on the basis that Europe doesn't take a turn for the
worst," said Jeremy Friesen, a Hong Kong-based commodity
strategist at Societe Generale. "We could see the rally
extending if investors see the EU meeting as constructive."
Positive economic data from the United States buoyed global
markets ahead of the EU summit. Demand for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rebounded while a gauge of business spending
plans rose. But slowing global growth suggest the momentum might
not be sustained.
"You can be bullish about the U.S. but your bullishness
won't last until Europe recovers. It's the same for China,"
Friesen said.
U.S. crude oil stocks fell slightly last week on a dip in
crude imports and increased refining rates, while fuel
stockpiles were mixed as gasoline inventories rose and
distillates fell, government data showed.
SUPPLY
Brent's rally this week was partly due to supply disruptions
in Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, analysts
said.
Oil production in Norway is down by about 240,000 barrels of
oil per day, or 15 percent of capacity, due to an oil workers'
strike, a local industry association said, although the
country's labour minister said the government was far from
intervening.
Investors are also keeping a close watch on the impact of
Western sanctions on Iranian crude supply as deadlines loomed.
"The Iran story is far from over," Jason Schenker, president
of Prestige Economics in Austin, Texas, wrote in a note.
A full EU embargo on Iranian crude on July 1 could be
bullish for oil as it created some short-term disruptions in
global oil markets, he said.
"This situation could also easily bring geopolitical risks
with Iran back to the front pages."
OPEC's second-largest producer Iran acknowledged for the
first time on Wednesday that its oil exports have fallen
sharply, down 20-30 percent from normal volumes of 2.2 million
barrels daily.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)