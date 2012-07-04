* Weak economic data sharpens stimulus hopes
* Iran tensions escalate after missile test
* U.S. crude stocks fall sharper than expected
By Jessica Jaganathan and Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, July 4 Brent crude remained steady at
$100 per barrel on Wednesday as weak global economic data
fuelled expectations of a stimulus response by central banks,
and as supply disruption worries on rising tensions over Iran's
nuclear programme supported prices, offsetting demand concerns.
Iran said it had successfully tested medium-range missiles
capable of hitting Israel as a response to threats of attack,
adding to mounting tensions between Tehran and the West, and
increasing the risk premium on oil prices.
Brent crude had slipped 20 cents to $100.48 per
barrel by 0245 GMT, after jumping more than 3 percent in the
previous session on short-covering before the July 4 U.S.
Independence Day holiday.
U.S. crude fell 18 cents to $87.48 after settling at its
highest close since May 30 on Tuesday.
"Oil prices are being supported by expectations of monetary
stimulus from central banks, coinciding with concerns of supply
disruptions from Iran," said Natalie Robertson, an analyst with
ANZ Bank.
She added that there was a risk of Iran blocking tankers in
the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has previously threatened to block the Strait of
Hormuz, through which more than a third of the world's sea-borne
oil trade passes, in response to increasingly harsh sanctions by
the United States and its allies aimed at forcing it to curb its
nuclear research programme.
The Islamic Republic announced the "Great Prophet 7" missile
exercise on Sunday after a European embargo against Iranian
crude oil purchases took full effect following another fruitless
round of world power talks with Tehran.
ECONOMIC STIMULUS HOPES
Risk assets such as commodities and stocks have also been
supported by hopes for more monetary stimulus to boost slowing
economic growth.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut its main
refinancing rate to a record low below 1 percent at its policy
meeting on Thursday. Investors are also hoping for action from
the U.S. Federal Reserve and China's authorities.
However, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale have lowered
their 2013 Brent price outlooks on expectations of weak demand
because of the gloomy economic climate.
"We believe that the euro zone crisis, the U.S. fiscal
cliff, and the possibility of a hard landing in China will give
the markets plenty to worry about and will keep risk appetite
low and constrained," Societe Generale said on Wednesday.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude oil stocks fell more than expected last week,
according to data released by industry group the American
Petroleum Institute, helping to support prices.
Crude inventories tumbled by 3 million barrels in the week
to June 29, well above the 1.9-million-barrel drawdown forecast
by analysts, with Gulf Coast stocks off nearly 4.3 million
barrels.
Wednesday's U.S. holiday pushes back the U.S. Energy
Information Administrations inventory data to 11 a.m. EDT (1500
GMT) on Thursday.
Also supporting prices, Norwegian trade unions put off a
decision to escalate a strike by offshore oil and gas workers
until Friday, extending their battle with employers to nearly
two weeks.
