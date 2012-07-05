* US crude stocks down 4.27 mln bbls, more than expected-EIA
* Norway oil companies call lockout, eyes govt intervention
* ECB cuts interest rates, China surprises with new rate cut
* Coming Up: U.S. June nonfarm payrolls data, Friday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, July 5 Brent crude oil futures rose on
Thursday, ending at a five-week high on worries about tighter
supplies following a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway
and hopes that some policy-easing steps by some central banks
would improve oil demand.
China made a surprise move to cut interest rates to bolster
slowing economic growth in the No. 2 oil consumer, and the Bank
of England undertook another round of monetary stimulus.
Brent hit a session high above $102 a barrel. Then the
European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to 0.75 percent
and the euro slid against the dollar, pulling Brent off that
high.
The U.S. government reported that crude oil inventories fell
more sharply than expected last week, initially helping extend
Brent's gains and pare losses for U.S. crude. But analysts said
the decline was not enough to push prices much higher, with U.S.
crude supply remaining more than 24 million barrels above last
year's level.
Norway's oil companies, including Statoil, called a
lockout in a bid to end a strike by offshore oil and gas workers
by possibly inducing government intervention.
Norway's labor ministry declined to say whether it would
intervene but said a lockout was legal.
In London, August Brent crude closed at $100.70 a barrel,
gaining 93 cents, the highest settlement for front-month Brent
since the May 31's finish at $100.87.
"You are getting a very strong 'sell the fact' move off
these global rate moves this morning," said Mike Guido, managing
director of hedge fund sales and energy markets at Macquarie in
New York.
"On the Statoil side, many expect the government to step in
over the weekend and do not want to be too long if the
government intervention is realized," he added.
Front-month Brent prices are up nearly 13 percent from June
21, when Brent closed below $90 a barrel, an 18-month low. But
they are still down 21 percent from it's year's high of $128.40
struck March 1.
U.S. August crude closed at $87.22 a barrel, falling
44 cents, after rising early to a session high of $88.98.
Front-month U.S. crude has risen more than 12 percent from
the eight-month settlement low of $77.69 on June 28, but is 21
percent below its 2012 closing high of $110.55 hit in March.
U.S. crude oil inventories fell 4.27 million barrels last
week, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. A Reuters poll had forecast a 1.9
million-barrel decline.
"The (EIA) report is bullish, although its effect may be
fleeting, due to the fact that a factor in the crude oil decline
was much lower imports, which were impacted by Tropical Storm
Debby," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New
York.
Gasoline inventories rose less than expected while
distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel, dropped 1.05 million barrels, against the forecast for a
600,000-barrel increase, the EIA report also showed.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose 46 cents to $13.48
at the close, from Tuesday's $13.02 CL-LCO1=R, as the EIA data
showed that crude stocks at the U.S. delivery point in Cushing,
Oklahoma, rose last week by 225,000 barrels to 47.64 million
barrels.
Trading volumes perked up, with Brent rising 35 percent
above its 30-day average, while U.S. crude rose 13 percent over
its 30-day average, according to Reuters data.
ECONOMIC DATA PRESSURES
U.S. economic data showed that the U.S. service sector, a
major component of the economy, slowed to a 2-1/2-year low in
June as new orders dropped, pressuring U.S. crude futures in
post-Independence Day holiday trading.
Investors shrugged off data showing that private employers
added 176,000 jobs in June, according to payrolls processor ADP,
more than economists had forecast. Another set of data showed
U.S. jobless claims fell last week from a revised higher number
in the previous week.
The all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls and unemployment
data for June will be released on Friday.
U.S. employers likely added 90,000 new workers to their
payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, but analysts say this is not enough to dispel
concerns that the economy is losing steam -- a bad sign for oil
demand prospects.
SUPPLY WORRIES
Norway's oil industry moved to lock out all offshore workers
on the Norwegian continental shelf. The aim was to get the
government to intervene to put an end to a near two-week strike
that has hit crude exports and helped push up prices.
While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and
gas production in Norway, the world's No. 8 crude exporter,
analysts expected the government to intervene, end the strike
and prevent a full closure.
Some 6,515 workers will be locked out from their workplaces
with effect from July 10. The strike began on June 24 and has
slowed Norway's crude exports, cut its oil production by around
13 percent and its gas output by around 4 percent.
State-controlled Statoil said the lockout would
cause a production shortfall for the company of around 1.2
million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Julia
Payne in London, Ramya Venugopal and Jessica Jaganathan in
Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)