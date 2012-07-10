* China June crude imports down 15 pct on year
* Norway government halts oil strike, prevents full shutdown
* Coming Up: API weekly petroleum data 2030 GMT
(Updates throughout, previous SINGAPORE)
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, July 10 Oil fell below $99 a barrel on
Tuesday as prospects for demand growth dimmed after Chinese
crude imports slowed while supply constraints eased as a
Norwegian strike ended.
Brent fell more than $2 during earlier trade in Asia
to a low of $98.22 after the Norwegian government intervened in
a strike and ordered a last-minute settlement to prevent a full
closure of the country's oil industry.
The strike over pensions, which began on June 24, had cut
oil production by about 13 percent and pushed oil above $100 on
Monday.
By 0921 GMT, Brent was down $1.48 to $98.84, while U.S.
crude was off 69 cents to $85.30 a barrel.
"The intervention (by the Norwegian government) means that a
major supply disruption is prevented and that production regains
the about 250,000 bpd it had lost since the start of the
strike," Olivier Jakob wrote in his Petromatrix note.
More bearish news emerged from China, the world's second
biggest crude consumer. Imports plunged in June to the lowest
this year from a record high the previous month, as refiners cut
purchases amid slowing oil demand.
China accounted for more than half the world's oil demand
growth last year.
"May data was particularly strong due to strategic
stockpiling and this appears to have abated," said Natalie
Robertson, a commodities analyst at ANZ, referring to the drop
in Chinese crude oil imports for June.
"The initial reaction will be negative because the headline
import number doesn't appear that strong, but if you look at it
on a historical basis, anything above 20 million tonnes looks
supportive."
China is expected to release GDP data later this week that
show the weakest expansion in three years. If confirmed, the
figures could help support oil as investors expect the
government to introduce measures to boost the economy.
Prices could also gain support from a fall in U.S. crude
stockpiles. Crude inventories were forecast to have fallen for
the third week in a row in the week to July 6 due to lower
imports and higher refinery usage, a preliminary Reuters poll
showed on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Risa
Maeda in Tokyo; editing by James Jukwey)