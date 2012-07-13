(Corrects paragraph 6 to make clear reference is to incremental
demand)
* China Q2 GDP growth at 7.6 pct, lowest in 3 years
* US ramps up pressure on Iran crude exports
* Coming Up: US CFTC weekly data; 1930 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, July 13 Brent crude held steady above
$100 a barrel on Friday as supply disruptions in the North Sea
and Iran offset concern over lower fuel demand in China, whose
economy grew in the second quarter at its slowest in three
years, roughly in line with market expectations.
China, the world's top energy consumer, grew at 7.6 percent
in the second quarter from a year ago, its slowest pace since
2009, as it faces stiffening headwinds of economic uncertainty
in its two biggest foreign markets -- the European Union and the
United States. The data was in line with market expectation.
Brent was down 22 cents at $100.85 a barrel by 0339
GMT. U.S. crude was at $85.93, down 15 cents.
"The market, at the moment, seems quite happy that the
Chinese data weren't drastically lower," said Jonathan Barratt,
chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity
research firm.
"Weaker expectations have already been factored into the
market," he said, adding that investors would look ahead to more
data out of the United States and Europe to take the pulse of
the global economy.
China's refinery throughput fell for the third straight
month in June as its economic growth slowed. The country is
expected to account for nearly half the world's incremental oil
demand, ac c ording to the International Energy Agency.
Analysts hope China's growth will pick up in the third
quarter as Beijing further loosens monetary policy and
fast-forwards infrastructure spending, boosting its demand for
commodities.
OIL UP ON SUPPLY RISKS
Brent is set to post a third straight week of gains by the
end of Friday after suffering in the second quarter its largest
three-month loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
Oil rose after the euro zone debt resolution last month and
as jitters over supply from Iran and the North Sea spurred
appetite among investors for riskier assets.
The United States ramped up pressure on Iran's ability to
export oil on Thursday, identifying Tehran's main tanker firm
and exposing dozens of its vessels as government-controlled
entities. The measures aim to deprive Iran of oil revenue, to
pressure it to rein in its nuclear program, which Tehran
maintains is solely for peaceful purposes.
Production upsets in the North Sea and a potential
record-low export volume in August also supported Brent.
Britain's largest oilfield, Buzzard, suffered a glitch,
causing its output to fall to as low as 50,000 barrels per day,
or a quarter of normal, earlier this week, traders said. It was
unclear if production had returned to normal.
Forecasts of lower fuel demand growth in 2012-2013 due to a
global slowdown capped oil prices.
The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday the global
economic slowdown could put a lid on oil prices, but "nasty
supply surprises" could reignite a market rally.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)