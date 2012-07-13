* China Q2 GDP growth at 7.6 pct spurs relief rally
* North Sea August loadings may be delayed
* China implied oil demand dips in June
* Coming Up: Brent Aug contract expiry Monday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 13 Oil prices rose for a third
day on Friday after China reported GDP data in line with
expectations and slightly above the government's target,
soothing concerns about slowing growth in the world's second
largest economy.
North Sea production problems added support for oil, as
Brent and U.S. crude scaled their 50-day moving averages. Both
contracts headed for weekly gains.
August loadings of North Sea Forties crude may be delayed
following production problems at the Buzzard oil field, which
feeds into the Forties stream.
Relief over China's second-quarter growth helped boost U.S.
stock indexes more than 1 percent and also supported European
stocks, while the euro seesawed against the dollar and the
dollar index was also choppy.
"The headline GDP print of 7.6 percent was far from
jaw-dropping stuff," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC
Markets, in a report. "However, it was a case of small mercies
for the market, with risk assets able to claw back some ground."
Brent August crude rose $1.33 to settle at $102.40 a
barrel, reaching $103.44 intraday and moving above its 50-day
moving average for the first time since April when it pushed
past $101.65.
Brent posted a 4.29 percent weekly gain, its third straight
weekly rise, as the front-month August contract heads to
expiration on Monday.
U.S. crude rose $1.02 to settle at $87.10 a barrel,
after reaching $87.61. It scaled the front-month 50-day moving
average of $87.50, pushing above it for the first time since
early May on its way to posting a 3.14 percent gain for the
week.
Total Brent volume outpaced U.S. crude dealings, but Brent
only exceeded its 30-day moving average by less than 1 percent,
while U.S. turnover lagged its 30-day average by 22 percent.
The North Sea outages, the effect of Norway's recent strike,
the European Union's (EU) embargo on Iranian oil and uncertainty
about the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program lent support to
crude, especially Brent, and its front-month strength and
premium to U.S. crude.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose to $15.30 a
barrel and the premium of front-month Brent over LCO-1=R
September Brent rose to 98 cents, based on settlements.
"Brent's strength in the front-month is supported by the
embargo on Iran and the uncertainty about the talks on its
nuclear program, along with the effect of the Norway strike and
whether or not OPEC starts to seriously consider cutting
production," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude oil futures and
options in the week to July 10, the U.S. Commodities Futures
Trading Commission said in a report on Friday.
FRAGILE CHINA
China's year-on-year growth of 7.6 percent in the second
quarter was a whisker above the government's 7.5 percent full
year target and dragged the first half average down to 7.8
percent - below the 8 percent level that previously has
triggered action from policymakers to bolster the economy.
Growth slowed for a sixth consecutive quarter to its weakest
pace in more than three years due to weakness in China and its
biggest markets, the European Union and the United States.
China's implied oil demand for June was down 0.4 percent
year-on-year, contracting for the second time in three months as
refineries scaled back production.
NORTH SEA OUTPUT
The problems at the North Sea Buzzard oil field earlier this
week mean that North Sea oil exports are expected to fall to a
new 2012 low in August.
Buzzard output returned to normal on Friday, according to
traders..
Norway's government late on Monday ordered a settlement to a
dispute between striking offshore oil workers and employers,
preventing a complete shutdown of production threatened by
industry, but traders and analysts expect the impact on output
to be supportive to prices near term.
IRAN AND SANCTIONS
Analysts also cited the U.S efforts on Thursday to ratchet
up sanctions and limit Iran's ability to export oil, with the
Treasury department exposing dozens of front companies, tankers
and banks that were helping Tehran evade restrictions.
The measures underpin U.S. and EU sanctions designed to
deprive Iran of oil revenue and pressure Tehran to curb its
nuclear program, which Tehran maintains is solely for peaceful
purposes but which the West believes is for weapons development.
