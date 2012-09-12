* German court affirms legality of euro zone fund
* U.S. crude stocks rose nearly 2 mln bbls last week-EIA
* Fed stimulus hopes support oil prices
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
(Adds analyst comment, volume data, paragraphs 3-4, 7)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Brent oil futures rose on
Wednesday as a German court ruling affirming the legality of the
euro zone bailout fund combined with geopolitical concerns to
lift oil prices before data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks
curbed gains.
Concerns about geopolitical risk, reinforced after militants
killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and hopes for more monetary
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve as its two-day policy meeting
began on Wednesday provided additional support to oil prices.
"People are looking at the Fed and wondering whether they
are really going to do quantitative (monetary) easing or just
another form of stimulus," said Mark Waggoner, president at
Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.
Additional stimulus is expected to pressure the U.S. dollar,
usually supportive to dollar-denominated commodities like oil.
Brent October crude rose 56 cents to settle at
$115.96 a barrel, ahead of the front-month contract's Thursday
expiration. Brent's $116.67 peak was the highest since prices
reached $117.03 intraday on Aug. 16.
U.S. October crude slipped 16 cents to settle at
$97.01 a barrel, after reaching $98.06. It dropped as low as
$96.31, below the $96.62 200-day moving average, a technical
level closely watched by traders.
Total Brent crude trading volume was brisk, 20 percent above
the 30-day average, while U.S. crude turnover lagged its 30-day
average by nearly 7 percent.
Brent pared gains and U.S. crude fell after the Energy
Information Administration's weekly report showed crude oil
inventories rose 1.99 million barrels last week in the United
States, against expectations of a 2.6-million barrel draw due to
Hurricane Isaac.
"The report is neutral to bearish as the impact of Hurricane
Isaac on supplies faded more rapidly than anticipated," said
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Germany's Constitutional Court said the country could ratify
the euro zone's rescue fund and budget pact, lifting the euro to
a four-month peak against the dollar and boosting oil, before
the EIA data put crude prices in retreat.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures hit an October contract
high ahead of the EIA data, then slumped 1 percent after the EIA
data showed stockpiles rose in the Northeast, PADD 1, region,
which includes the New York Harbor contract delivery point.
Gasoline stocks in the Gulf Coast, PADD 3, region fell 1.393
million barrels last week, the EIA said, as refineries gingerly
restarted after Isaac. The drop in Gulf Coast stocks accounted
for the bulk of the 1.18-million barrel drop in total U.S.
stockpiles.
Analysts and cash market traders said a seasonal move from
gasoline to distillate positions, as summer's peak driving
demand recedes in the rear view mirror, boosted U.S. heating oil
nearly 1 percent even though distillate stockpiles rose
last week.
MIDDLE EAST VIOLENCE, TURMOIL
Concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle
East continue to support oil futures as the West's dispute with
Iran over Tehran's nuclear program drags on.
Israel's frustration over a perceived lack of U.S. response
to the threat of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons spilled into
public this week and the danger throughout the region was
brought in focus by news the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three
other embassy staff were killed by militants.
IEA MONTHLY REPORT
Global oil demand is likely to be muted through 2013 as high
prices, a sluggish economy and improved energy efficiency hems
in the growth rate, allowing for a "more comfortable" inventory
picture, the International Energy Agency said in a monthly
report.
The IEA made no significant changes to its global oil demand
outlook and forecasted demand growth at a steady rate of around
0.8 million barrels per day (bpd) or 0.9 percent in both 2012
and 2013.
Some analysts said the oil demand outlook would probably be
marked down by the IEA in the future.
"With prices this high, it's going to be an issue for
developed and emerging markets where governments will need to
adjust domestic prices. This is not factored into the report
yet. They tend to revise demand lower much later," said Olivier
Jakob, at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Jon Hopkins in London
and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; editing by John Wallace,
Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)