By Randy Fabi
| SINGAPORE, Sept 14
Brent crude rose for the
seventh straight session on Friday, climbing above $116 a barrel
on hopes for stronger global demand for oil after the U.S.
Federal Reserve launched an aggressive programme to stimulate
the economy.
Brent crude for November delivery, which took over
as the front-month contract on Friday, climbed 56 cents to
$116.44 a barrel after rising 94 cents the previous session.
Brent, which hit a four-month peak of $117.48 on Thursday, is on
track to close the week up around 2 percent.
U.S. crude rose 57 cents to $98.88 a barrel after
briefly hitting a four-month high of $99.14. It is set to close
the week up nearly 3 percent.
"The Fed is looking to purchase $40 billion worth of
mortgage-backed securities per month for an open ended period,
so that suggests there is going to be ongoing stimulus into the
economy for an indefinite time. That is the key reason oil
prices hit a four month high," said Natalie Rampono, a commodity
strategist at ANZ.
The Fed's decision to tie its third bond-buying programme
directly to economic conditions was an unprecedented step that
marked a big escalation in its efforts to drive U.S.
unemployment lower.
The U.S. dollar on Friday fell to a four-month low against
the euro due to the Fed action. Losses in the dollar can
support dollar-denominated commodities such as oil by making
them cheaper to consumers using other currencies.
Oil was also boosted by escalating anti-U.S. protests over a
film demonstrators consider blasphemous to Islam.
Protesters attacked the U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt on
Thursday, while the United States sent warships towards Libya,
where the U.S. ambassador was killed in related violence this
week. Demonstrations have also taken place in Kuwait, Iran,
Bangladesh, Tunisia, Morocco and Sudan.
"The Middle East premium is starting to be thrown into the
oil price a little bit, adding about $5 to the price," said
Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a
Sydney-based commodity research firm.
"A lot of the dissident parties will use the film as a means
to promote more unrest. As a result of that, I see it continuing
for a while."
Central bank action, geopolitical risks and a weaker dollar
have offset pressure from rising U.S. crude stockpiles.
Crude inventories in the world's largest economy rose an
unexpected 1.99 million barrels last week, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a draw of 2.6 million barrels.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)