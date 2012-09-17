(Corrects day in first paragraph)
* Brent crashes $5 at lowest point, recovers some losses
* U.S. crude also down, refined products drop
* White House has no announcement on SPR
By David Sheppard and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday,
recovering slightly from a high-volume, rapid selloff that sent
Brent crude crashing through technical support as markets sought
an explanation for the plunge.
Brent crude, which had settled at $116.66 a barrel on Friday
in its seventh straight session of gains, sank from $115.20 at
1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT) to $111.60 three minutes later as
trading volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashanah
holiday - shot up.
Volumes began to retreat after that, but picked up at 2:10
p.m. EDT when Brent put in a new low of $111.50.
U.S. crude dropped from $98.65 a barrel to below $95 during
the period.
"I've been doing this for 14 years and that's the fastest
move I've ever seen," said John Gretzinger, energy risk manager
at INTL-FCStone in Kansas City.
"I think it was too fast to be anything but HFT
(high-frequency trading) or other algos. We just don't know
right now, but that's my gut feeling."
Thirteen thousand U.S. crude lots and 10,000 Brent lots
traded in one minute during the drop, up from 131 and 152 lots
respectively in the minute prior to the first waves of selling.
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, home of the Brent
crude oil contract in London, declined to comment. CME Group
, where U.S. crude primarily trades, said it was unaware
of any technical issue that may have contributed to the selling
on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
Scott O'Malia, a commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, said the regulator was "looking into" the
trades behind the price plunge, and was in contact with the two
exchanges.
Brent November crude closed down $2.87 at $113.79 a
barrel, having traded from $117.02 to $111.50.
U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell
$2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel.
Traders said large oil-consuming customers had used the
selloff as a chance to establish new hedges, helping prices
recover.
WHITE HOUSE: NO SPR ANNOUNCEMENT
The market has also been watching for any move to release
crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which
government officials have said was an option to ease the pain of
high oil prices on consumers.
The White House said after the price crash that the
possibility of releasing crude from the reserve remained "on the
table", but it had no further announcement.
"I haven't seen any major producer selling or other
structures in the market that would cause such a huge spike
lower," said one Wall Street oil trader, who asked not to be
identified.
"And the complex seems devoid of any concrete news that
would cause a selloff of such magnitude."
