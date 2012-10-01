* China's factory activity shrinks for 2nd month in Sept
* Japan's business sentiment worsens -tankan
* Softer euro also weighs on oil amid Spain uncertainty
* Coming Up: U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Brent crude fell below $112 per
barrel on Monday, reflecting investor concerns a shaky global
economy may hurt oil demand following fresh evidence of weakness
in China and Japan as well as persistent worries about the
debt-saddled euro zone.
The drop, also fueled by a stronger dollar, comes after the
crude benchmark closed out the third quarter with its biggest
three-month gain in 1-1/2 years, buoyed by supply risks in the
Middle East and efforts among global central banks to stimulate
flagging economies.
But manufacturing data out of China that offered more
evidence of a seventh straight quarter of slowing economic
growth in the world's No. 2 oil user put demand prospects back
in doubt. Japan's tankan survey, which pointed to a worsening
mood among businessmen, added to the sour tone.
"Investors are focusing on demand indicators being weaker
than expected," said Natalie Rampono, a commodity strategist
with ANZ in Melbourne.
China's weak manufacturing activity, Japan's tankan survey
and social unrest in debt-hit Spain "point to downside pressure
in the near term" for oil prices, Rampono said.
Front month Brent futures had fallen 51 cents to
$111.88 per barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. crude futures
dropped 67 cents to $91.53.
Brent gained 14.9 percent in the third quarter, following a
steep drop of 20 percent in the second quarter, while U.S. crude
rose 8.5 percent in the quarter after slumping 17.5 percent in
April-June.
After a choppy September, helped largely by a series of
stimulus announcements by central banks in the United States and
Japan as well as a bond-buying plan by the European Central
Bank, investors have begun to worry that the measures may only
increase liquidity in markets and not spur real demand.
WEAK DATA
An official survey of factory managers in China remained in
contractionary territory for a second successive month in
September despite improving slightly from a nine-month low in
August, as the world's second-biggest economy struggles against
cooling exports, factory output and fixed asset investment.
"The overall implication of the China PMI is moderately
negative, suggesting Chinese manufacturers are still cutting
production and reducing inventories, in light of the weak demand
(especially domestic demand)," Citigroup economists said in a
report after the data.
In Japan, the world's No. 3 oil consumer, the business mood
worsened in the three months to September and will stay gloomy,
the central bank's tankan survey showed.
Uncertainty about Spain's bailout also weakened sentiment
across commodities, equities and the euro.
Banks in Spain, which has replaced Greece, Ireland and
Portugal as the main threat to the single currency, will require
about 59.3 billion euros ($76.29 billion) of extra capital to
beef up their strength.
The ECB will hold a policymakers meeting on Thursday and
traders will be closely watching ECB chief Mario Draghi's
comments.
"Eurozone uncertainty, however, remains front and center,"
said Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics in Texas.
Draghi's comments "might not make the problem go away, but
they might alleviate some concerns of investors."
TENSIONS SUPPORT
Despite the wobbly economic picture, Middle East supply
risks should help limit losses in oil as continued
sabre-rattling by Iran and Israel keep investors on the edge.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at last week's
U.N. general assembly in New York, hinted that his country may
take military action against Iran, a day after Iran's President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad predicted that Israel would be "eliminated."
The comments prompted the U.N. on Friday to urge all sides
in the dispute over Iran's nuclear program to tone down "shrill
war talk".
"The ongoing dispute between the West and Iran on nuclear
program of the latter is still the number one risk for oil
prices," analysts at consultancy Global Risk Management said in
a report.
"While the situation has not made headlines in the past
couple of weeks, the dispute is most certainly still alive."
A Reuters survey showed on Friday that output from the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in September
to the lowest since January, led by a drop in exports from
Angola, Nigeria and in supply from Iran.
Still, investors will remain bearish until there are clear
signs of an economic turnaround, as indicated by a drop in net
long positions by money managers in U.S. crude oil.
They cut their positions to 199,215 contracts in the week to
Sept. 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
said on Friday.
($1=0.7773 euros)
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Joseph Radford)