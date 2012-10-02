* Weak demand outlook to pressure oil, but supply risks stay
* Fed's Bernanke says U.S. growth too slow
* Coming Up: API weekly oil stocks; 2030 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu and Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Brent crude futures steadied
near $112 a barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed a weaker
demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the
continuing potential for supply risks.
The global crude benchmark opened the fourth quarter lower
on Monday as investors struggled to push prices higher in the
face of poor manufacturing data out of Europe and China, and
analysts expect further price weakness.
"I see continued downward pressure for oil. Supply will
continue to chase demand, given the weak economic fundamentals
overall," said Victor Shum, managing director for downstream
energy consulting at IHS Purvin & Gertz.
"Geopolitics is still the wild card and could provide
support or even spikes for prices in coming months," said Shum,
citing sustained tension between major oil producer Iran and the
West over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Iran-linked supply disruption worries, along with efforts by
major central banks to spur economic activity via increased
liquidity, pushed up Brent prices by 15 percent over the third
quarter, their best three-month showing in 1-1/2 years.
Brent crude for November delivery was off 6 cents at
$112.13 a barrel by 0324 GMT. U.S. crude slipped 7 cents
to $92.41.
Data on Monday showing that U.S. factory activity expanded
for the first time since May helped U.S. oil futures close
firmer.
While Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was confident
the U.S. economy was not at risk of slipping into a recession,
he said growth in the world's largest oil consumer was too slow.
Although manufacturing activity in the U.S. increased in
September, it remained well off levels seen earlier this year.
"The pick-up is from a very low base, the key focus now in
the United States is getting unemployment down, and to make
inroads, you'll need at least 3 percent economic growth," said
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
The U.S. economy grew at a rate of 1.3 percent in the second
quarter and most analysts expect growth will remain sluggish.
EURO ZONE
Worries about the three-year euro zone debt crisis also
remain at the core of investor concerns.
Debt-hit Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout
although it could face resistance from Germany, European
officials said, suggesting a solution to the nagging debt crisis
remains elusive.
"We have seen progress, but it's been long drawn-out. Now we
are going to see more posturing between Spain, who will want to
give up as little economic sovereignty as possible, while
Germany and the other members of the zone will be seeking to
gain more control," Spooner said.
"The longer-term solution is to repair the balance sheet and
raise employment levels, but they will need to look beyond
austerity because it just doesn't seem to be working at the
moment."
The debt crisis that began in Greece in 2010 and has spread
across the euro zone to engulf Ireland, Portugal, Cyprus and the
much bigger economy of Spain has devastated business confidence
and sapped companies' abilities to create jobs.
The EU warned on Monday of an "economic and social disaster"
if joblessness among young Europeans continued to rise, calling
for a joint effort to combat record high unemployment in the
countries that share the euro.
Supporting Brent prices are concerns over the potential for
delays in shipments of North Sea Forties crude, one of the most
important grades of the Brent contract.
On Monday a seventh cargo of the crude was delayed for
October due to lower output levels. September and October
Forties delays are the most significant since May's loading
program, when 11 out of 19 planned Forties cargos were deferred.
In the U.S, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast a build of
1.5 million barrels in crude inventories last week on
expectations of a rebound in crude imports. Gasoline and
distillate stockpiles are expected to fall slightly.
