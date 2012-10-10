(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Brent on Tues hit highest since
Sept. 17, not Sept. 18)
* Weak economic outlook, stronger dollar depress oil
* NATO says plans in place to defend Turkey from Syria
* U.S. crude stockpiles forecast to rise 1 mln bbls -poll
* Coming up: API weekly oil inventories data at 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Brent crude slipped below $114
on Wednesday after a 2 percent jump the previous day, with a
cloudy economic outlook offsetting fears about disruptions to
Middle East oil supply as a conflict between Turkey and Syria
escalated.
A stronger U.S. dollar, as investors shied away from risk on
concerns about a slowdown in global growth, also weighed on oil
prices, making the commodity more costly for holders of other
currencies.
Brent crude had slipped 67 cents to $113.83 a barrel
by 0245 GMT, after a 2.4 percent rise on Tuesday to its highest
since Sept. 17.
U.S. crude fell 62 cents to $91.77 a barrel. The
dollar index rose 0.23 percent.
"There's definitely a little bit of profit-taking after such
a strong session," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"The rising tension between Turkey and Syria is underpinning
oil prices."
The two neighbours have repeatedly exchanged fire since last
week after Syrian shells struck a border town in Turkey killing
five civilians.
NATO said it has plans in place to defend Turkey against
attack from Syria, and will aim to provide assistance if Ankara
asks for it.
"The geopolitical risk premium was boosted from mounting
tensions between Turkey and Syria," ANZ analysts said in a note.
"This has increased supply disruption concerns, particularly
if the Syrian conflict begins to hamper oil production in
northern Iraq."
Tensions in the Middle East and delays to North Sea Forties
loadings pushed Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to its
widest in nearly a year at $23.13 a barrel on Tuesday.
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said the spread may have
peaked in a support zone between $22.79 and $24.34 per barrel
and could narrow towards $16 over the next four weeks.
GETTING WORSE
But the impact of supply concerns on prices was mitigated as
investors this week turned to safe havens after the IMF said the
global economic slowdown is worsening and cut its growth
forecasts for the second time since April.
It warned U.S. and European policymakers that failure to fix
their economic ills would prolong the slump.
"Oil has been falling as investors weigh supply risks
against weaker demand," OptionsXpress' Le Brun said.
"A lot of growth expectations are being revised down,
especially in China."
China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a seventh
straight quarter in the July-September period to the weakest
level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a Reuters
poll showed, reinforcing the case for further policy stimulus.
Investors will also scour weekly oil inventories data from
the United States to be released in the next two days.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 1-million-barrel build
in crude stockpiles for the week to Oct. 5.
The API report will be released later on Wednesday and the
EIA data on Thursday, delayed one day by the Columbus Day
holiday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)