* Turkey, Syria fighting continues; Mideast tensions support
oil
* EIA, OPEC cut global oil demand growth forecasts as
economy slows
* U.S. crude stockpiles up more than expected - API
* Coming Up: EIA weekly oil inventories data; 1430 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Brent crude climbed toward
$115 a barrel on Thursday as rising tensions in the Middle East
stoked supply fears, keeping prices less than a dollar away from
their highest in almost a month, although forecasts of lower
demand capped gains.
November Brent crude rose 52 cents to $114.85 a
barrel by 0319 GMT after a volatile session on Wednesday that
saw the contract rising to $115.59, its highest since Sept. 17,
before settling down slightly.
U.S. crude edged up 34 cents to $91.59 after dropping
more than 1 percent in the previous session. A
larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories weighed on
prices.
"There's been fairly large price swings sideways for the
past two weeks or so," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"We have a very weak economy so there are worries about oil
demand growth while geopolitical issues keep the market
supported."
Shelling along the Turkey-Syria border and continued
hostility between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme have reinforced fears about potential threats
to oil supplies from the Middle East Gulf.
"Geopolitical issues are going to keep prices on a boil in
Q4," Nunan said, adding that this and maintenance at North Sea
Forties oil field will maintain a wide gap between the two oil
benchmarks.
Brent's premium to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
CL-LCO1=R has risen to more than $23, its widest since October
2011.
Yet, forecasts of slower economic and fuel demand growth in
the world were keeping oil prices from rising further.
Global oil demand is looking weaker than previously forecast
as the slowing economy continues to weigh on consumption, the
U.S. government and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries said in their monthly report.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and OPEC
cut on Wednesday their forecasts for growth in world oil demand
in 2013, a day after the IMF cut its economic growth forecasts
for the second time since April.
China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a seventh
straight quarter in the July-September period to the weakest
level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a Reuters
poll showed.
"It seems like it's going to be a long hard slog in this
economic malaise," Nunan said.
"Seasonally we should get stronger demand in Q4 but the
caveat is, if the whole economy falls apart, it doesn't matter."
The EIA and OPEC reports are two of three major oil outlooks
due out this week, with the International Energy Agency to
release its October oil markets outlook on Friday.
In the United States, crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels
last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said
on Wednesday, more than an 800,000-barrel build forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
"U.S. crude stockpiles have been sitting higher than 5-year
ranges since early September, weighing on sentiment," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
The EIA will release its weekly inventory report later on
Thursday.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)