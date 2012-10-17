(Corrects to say Wednesday in the first paragraph)
* Moody's leaves Spain sovereign rating at investment grade
* Brent to fall to $112.94 - technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. EIA petroleum status report; 1430 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Brent futures held steady near
$114 on Wednesday as expectations Europe's financial crisis is
on the mend renewed hopes of a revival in oil demand growth,
while simmering tension in the Middle East provided additional
support.
Asian shares, the euro, base metals and gold all rose after
Moody's Investors Service affirmed its investment grade rating
on Spain, helping ease investor worries of a worsening crisis in
the region. Oil was also supported by supply concerns as the
European Union slapped fresh sanctions on Iran.
Brent slipped 12 cents to $113.88 a barrel by 0432
GMT. The November contract, which expired on Tuesday, went off
the board 73 cents lower at $115.07, while the December one
settled 40 cents lower at $114.00. U.S. oil gained 18
cents to $92.27.
"We are seeing prices react to the investment grade news for
Spain, but the demand outlook continues to look weak because of
the global economic condition," said Victor Shum, managing
director at IHS Purvin and Gertz in Singapore. "Prices are
drawing support from supply concerns in the Middle East."
European Union governments imposed sanctions against major
Iranian state companies in the oil and gas industry and
strengthened restrictions on the central bank.
More than 30 firms and institutions were listed in the EU's
Official Journal as targets for asset freezes in the EU,
including the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), a large crude
exporter, and the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC).
The United States and the European Union are putting
pressure on Iran to stop its disputed nuclear programme, while
Tehran says it needs the technology to generate electricity.
PRICES UNDER PRESSURE
Still, prices were under pressure from data showing U.S.
crude inventories rose more than expected last week, while
distillate stockpiles showed a surprise build, data from the
American Petroleum Institute showed.
Crude inventories rose by 3.7 million barrels in the week to
Oct. 12, led by a 2 million build in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a build of 1.7 million
barrels in total U.S. crude inventories for the week.
Brent is likely to drop to $112.94 per barrel, a break below
which will lead to a further loss to $111.94, while U.S. oil may
keep rising towards $94.06 per barrel, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)