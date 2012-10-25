* Strong new home sales brighten U.S. outlook
* Asian shares steady, earnings still in focus
* U.S. crude stocks rise sharply, oil products mixed -EIA
* Coming Up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Brent futures rose above $108
on Thursday as positive economic data out of the world's top oil
consumer, the United States, revived hopes of a recovery in
demand growth, although a worsening outlook for Europe capped
gains.
A surge in new U.S. single-family home sales in September
suggested the economy is gaining traction and closely followed
data that showed No. 2 oil consumer China making a slow and
steady recovery.
Additional support for oil came from continued delays in the
restart of the Buzzard oilfield, Britain's largest.
Brent crude had climbed 22 cents to $108.07 a barrel
by 0327 GMT, snapping a seven day losing streak, the longest
since July 2010. U.S. oil gained 13 cents to $85.86,
after settling down for the fifth straight session.
"On the economic front, we have good news and bad news,"
said Yusuke Seta, a commodities sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"The housing data looks good, but at the same time we have very
worrying news out of Europe."
The uncertain economic outlook across the globe and swings
between positive and weak data will keep Brent futures trading
between $107.50 and $113 a barrel to the end of the year, Seta
said.
Brent faces strong support at the lower end of that range,
which is also the contract's 100-day moving average, he added.
Oil, particularly Brent, is drawing support from
maintenance-related curbs to North Sea production. The Buzzard
field in the North Sea is expected to restart on Oct. 25 or 26
as many as three days later than previously thought.
Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the
Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes
underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.
"The Buzzard restart has been postponed several times and
this supply problem continued to support Brent," Seta said.
The potential threat to supply from the violence in the
Middle East and Iran's ongoing dispute with Israel and the West
over its nuclear programme are also buoying oil.
SHARP STOCK RISE
Prices were under pressure from data showing U.S. crude
stocks rose sharply last week as imports increased and refinery
utilization fell. Stocks climbed by 5.9 million barrels, the
Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast an increase of 1.9 million barrels.
U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 1.44 million barrels,
compared with analyst expectations for a 700,000-barrel climb.
Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by
646,000 barrels in the week, compared with analyst forecasts for
a drop of 900,000 barrels.
"A build in crude and gasoline inventories that was greater
than expected coincided with the reporting of a draw in
distillate stocks that was smaller than the anticipated,"
analysts at BNP Paribas said in a report.
"It leaves national crude stocks 11 percent above last year
and, combined with the continuing crude overhang at Cushing (40
percent above last year), the ample crude stock position helps
to weigh on crude prices," they said, referring to the Cushing
trading hub in Oklahoma.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)