NEW YORK, Oct 25 Brent crude futures edged
higher on Thursday after seven straight sessions of losses, as
the threat of Hurricane Sandy to East Coast gasoline and heating
oil supplies lifted markets.
Gasoline led the oil complex higher, standing up more than 2
percent in afternoon activity, and heating oil also rose as
Sandy churned northward. Expectations of heavy snowfall in the
Appalachians, and the possibility refineries along the coast
could face disruptions, helped drive prices.
"It's a combination of the products finding some support
after being hit hard and Sandy looks to make a direct hit in the
Northeast, so it's very possible New Jersey and Pennsylvania
refiners might engage in some prevent defense and slow or shut
some operations," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital
LLC in New York.
A blow to East Coast oil supplies would come at a time when
the region is already running low on stocks.
Heading into the peak winter demand period, distillates on
the East Coast are now more than 23 million barrels below the
5-year average for this time of year at just under 40 million
barrels. Gasoline stocks in the region are also below their
five-year average at 48 million barrels.
Brent broke its longest streak of losses since July 2010 on
Thursday, but remained on pace to post a weekly loss. Prices
have been dragged lower by rising U.S. inventories, an expected
return of production from the North Sea's Buzzard oilfield and
continued uncertainty surrounding Europe's debt crisis.
Further support came from British government data showing
gross domestic product rose 1.0 percent in the third quarter,
beating forecasts for a 0.6 percent gain after GDP contracted
0.4 percent in the previous quarter.
Brent December crude rose 64 cents to settle at
$108.49 a barrel. Thursday's $107.46 low trade put Brent briefly
below the 100-day moving average of $107.58.
U.S. December crude rose 32 cents to settle at $86.05
a barrel, having reached a high of $86.75.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures closed at $2.67, up 7.34
cents, breaking a 10-day streak of lower closes.
Oil prices struggled to hold gains throughout the day, with
traders digesting mixed U.S. economic data. Concerns about the
impact of the struggling economy on fuel demand have weighed on
prices in recent weeks.
Initial jobless claims fell last week, supporting oil
prices, but the four-week average was up. Durable goods orders
were up more than expected in September, but excluding defense
and aircraft, were unchanged.
The durable goods figures supported the view that companies
are holding back investments because of fears the U.S. Congress
will fail to avert sharp tax increases and spending cuts in
2013.
"The market is still struggling because of the high
inventory numbers and the weak demand, even with the better
economic data," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures
Group in Chicago, referring to weekly U.S. inventory data
released on Wednesday which showed a steep rising in crude oil
stockpiles.
The market was also watching the resumption of North Sea oil
flows, which had been disrupted by maintenance, and geopolitical
risks in the Middle East that have supported prices, for
direction.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has
agreed to discuss future steps in talks about Iran's nuclear
program with Tehran's chief negotiator, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday. It would be the first contact between Ashton, who
represents six major powers in talks with Tehran, and Iran's
Saeed Jalili since EU governments imposed new sanctions on
Tehran in mid-October.
Syria's army command also announced a ceasefire on Thursday
to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, drawing back the
perception of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Still, some forecasters said prices could ease in the fourth
quarter, with ABM Amro Commodity Research predicting Brent
prices could dip to $100 a barrel by the end of the year,
although it added prices would average $110 for the year.
"With early elections in Israel (Jan. 22), the immediate
threat of an escalation between Israel and Iran is pushed back
towards the spring/early summer in 2013. (Therefore) a lower
risk premium could be seen in the near term," ABM Amro said in a
research note.
