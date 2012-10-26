* Brent set to slide for 2nd week, U.S. oil may fall 4
percent
* Hurricane Sandy threatens U.S. after slamming Cuba
* World's spare oil capacity grows as Iran sanctions bite
* Coming Up: U.S. GDP for third-quarter; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Brent futures held steady
above $108 on Friday as investors awaited key data on the health
of the U.S. economy to gauge the demand growth outlook for oil,
with additional support coming as Hurricane Sandy headed towards
the U.S. East Coast.
The world's biggest economy likely grew at a 1.9 percent
annual rate in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll,
but still well short of the pace economists say is needed over
several quarters to ensure steady recovery. Brent has fallen
more than 3 percent this month as rising supplies and a gloomy
demand outlook weigh on prices.
Brent crude had slipped 15 cents to $108.34 a barrel
by 0257 GMT. The contract ended higher on Thursday, after seven
straight sessions of declines that marked its longest losing
streak since July 2010. U.S. oil slipped 11 cents to
$85.94 after ending up 32 cents.
"There is an element of investors staying on the sidelines
ahead of key data in the way prices are moving today," said Ben
Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress. "U.S. GDP will
certainly have an impact across risk assets, including oil, and
a surprise to the downside would be very bearish for oil."
The U.S. economy, which has struggled to grow above a 2
percent pace since the 2007-09 recession ended, has been too
sluggish to create the jobs needed to lower unemployment and
sustain recovery.
Brent prices have been dragged lower by rising U.S.
inventories, an expected return of production from the North
Sea's Buzzard oilfield and continued uncertainty surrounding
Europe's debt crisis.
SUPPORTING PRICES
Hurricane Sandy swelled into a major threat to much of the
U.S. East Coast on Thursday after lashing Cuba with heavy rains
and tree-toppling winds and swirling through the Bahamas, U.S.
forecasters said. It may force refineries in New Jersey and
Pennsylvania to slow or shut some operations, hurting gasoline
and heating oil in the east coast.
Additional support also came from Labor Department data
showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
23,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 369,000.
The four-week moving average for jobless claims rose 1,500
to a 368,000. Economists generally think a reading below 400,000
points to an increase in employment, with hiring likely
outpacing layoffs.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)