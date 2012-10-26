* Brent set to slide for 2nd week, U.S. oil may fall 4 percent

* Hurricane Sandy threatens U.S. after slamming Cuba

* World's spare oil capacity grows as Iran sanctions bite

* Coming Up: U.S. GDP for third-quarter; 1230 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Brent futures held steady above $108 on Friday as investors awaited key data on the health of the U.S. economy to gauge the demand growth outlook for oil, with additional support coming as Hurricane Sandy headed towards the U.S. East Coast.

The world's biggest economy likely grew at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll, but still well short of the pace economists say is needed over several quarters to ensure steady recovery. Brent has fallen more than 3 percent this month as rising supplies and a gloomy demand outlook weigh on prices.

Brent crude had slipped 15 cents to $108.34 a barrel by 0257 GMT. The contract ended higher on Thursday, after seven straight sessions of declines that marked its longest losing streak since July 2010. U.S. oil slipped 11 cents to $85.94 after ending up 32 cents.

"There is an element of investors staying on the sidelines ahead of key data in the way prices are moving today," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress. "U.S. GDP will certainly have an impact across risk assets, including oil, and a surprise to the downside would be very bearish for oil."

The U.S. economy, which has struggled to grow above a 2 percent pace since the 2007-09 recession ended, has been too sluggish to create the jobs needed to lower unemployment and sustain recovery.

Brent prices have been dragged lower by rising U.S. inventories, an expected return of production from the North Sea's Buzzard oilfield and continued uncertainty surrounding Europe's debt crisis.

SUPPORTING PRICES

Hurricane Sandy swelled into a major threat to much of the U.S. East Coast on Thursday after lashing Cuba with heavy rains and tree-toppling winds and swirling through the Bahamas, U.S. forecasters said. It may force refineries in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to slow or shut some operations, hurting gasoline and heating oil in the east coast.

Additional support also came from Labor Department data showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 369,000.

The four-week moving average for jobless claims rose 1,500 to a 368,000. Economists generally think a reading below 400,000 points to an increase in employment, with hiring likely outpacing layoffs. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)