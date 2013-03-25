(Corrects paragraph 12 to say oil prices were supported, not
* Deal comes hours before deadline to seal EU bailout
* Cyprus will get first tranche of bailout in early May
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, March 25 Brent crude rose above $108
on Monday after euro zone ministers approved an EU-IMF plan for
restructuring Cyprus's banking sector, which could put the euro
zone recovery back on track, stoking demand for oil.
Cyprus clinched a last-ditch deal with international lenders
for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout that will shut down
the Mediterranean island's second largest bank and inflict heavy
losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians.
"This is certainly very good for risk appetite overall and
that's going to have a positive impact across oil markets, so we
should see some positive sentiment reverberate through energy
markets overall for at least the next 24 to 48 hours," said Ben
le Brun, an analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"But it carries on with the theme of Europe coming up with
an 11th hour agreement, so I don't know how much risk premium
was actually being priced into markets overall because there was
a growing expectation that they were going to come up with a
plan at the last minute as usual."
Brent crude had gained 34 cents to $108.00 a barrel
by 0228 GMT, while U.S. crude increased by 34 cents to $94.05.
The plan, swiftly endorsed by euro zone finance ministers
and which may not require further parliamentary approval, will
spare Cyprus a financial meltdown by winding down Popular Bank
of Cyprus and shifting deposits below 100,000 euros to
the Bank of Cyprus to create a "good bank".
Deposits above 100,000 euros, which under EU law are not
guaranteed, will be frozen and used to resolve debts, and Laiki
will effectively be shuttered, with thousands of job losses.
The euro gained against the dollar on the news in
early Asian trading. The weaker dollar made some commodities
denominated in the U.S. currency more attractive to holders of
the euro.
EUROPE ECONOMY
Market sentiment was also partially lifted on Friday when
hopes rose that Italy could end the political deadlock left by
last month's inconclusive elections after President Giorgio
Napolitano asked centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani to assess
whether he can win enough support in Italy's divided parliament
to form a government.
The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a $1.25
billion disbursement to Ireland under an existing loan programme
to aid the European island nation.
But dampening sentiment, Britain looked poised to lose its
AAA rating from a second ratings agency after Fitch Ratings
warned on Friday it was likely to downgrade the country in the
coming weeks, citing high government debt levels and weak
growth.
Continued unrest in the Middle East also supported oil
prices as investors feared supply disruptions.
The head of Syria's main opposition group resigned on
Sunday, weakening the moderate wing of the two-year revolt
against President Bashar al-Assad's rule and complicating
Western efforts to back the rebels.
Fighting intensified in northern Lebanon on Saturday as
outgoing Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for a "salvation"
caretaker government to take over, a day after he resigned due
to a political standoff with the Hezbollah movement.
Investors were also waiting for data from the U.S. this
week, including jobless claims and consumer confidence, for
clues on demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
