* Expected liquidity from BoJ keeps prices supported
* U.S. jobs weigh, upcoming China data eyed
* Iran-West talks failure adds support
* Coming up: German industrial output; 1000 GMT
By Ramya Venugopal
CHENNAI, India, April 8 Brent crude rose towards
$105 per barrel on Monday as Japan's ambitious plan to stimulate
the world's third largest economy is expected to enhance
liquidity in the markets, although weak U.S. jobs data kept a
lid on gains.
Oil prices are expected to trade in a tight range this week
ahead of a spate of economic data from China that will throw
light on the pace of recovery in the world's second-biggest oil
consumer and its monetary policy.
Brent crude rose 58 cents to $104.70 per barrel at
0427 GMT, after dropping to an eight-month low last week and
recording its worst week since June.
U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $93.03 per barrel, after
logging its biggest weekly loss in more than six months.
"The oil markets are currently enjoying the support of
upcoming liquidity after the BoJ announcement last week, but
they are still digesting the disappointing jobs data from the
U.S.," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
"The weak undertone will continue until data from China
comes out this week."
While an intense burst of monetary stimulus from the Bank of
Japan -- which has promised to inject about $1.4 trillion into
the economy in less than two years -- will support the outlook
for oil, weak data from top consumer the United States will keep
gains in check.
American employers hired at the weakest pace in nine months
in March, adding 88,000 jobs in March compared with expectations
of 200,000, data showed on Friday, stoking worries about the
health of the world's largest economy.
"The theme for U.S. economic data for the month of March is
likely to be deceleration. In other words, growth and expansion
are likely to continue, but at a slower pace than in February,"
Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics said in a report
over the weekend.
Support may emerge in coming weeks from China's economic
growth data for the quarter ended March 31, which may show
continuing evidence of a moderate recovery, with growth expected
at 8 percent from 7.9 percent in the last quarter of 2012.
Industrial output growth is also expected to be steady while
inflation may have slowed in March, increasing the likelihood
that the central bank will continue to maintain a benign
monetary policy.
Brent, which has dropped by $15 since hitting a peak in
February, may draw support from supply and geopolitical worries
after Iran's weekend talks with western powers ended without a
resolution, prolonging a stand-off over Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday world
powers would pursue further talks with Iran, but stressed that
the process could not go on forever.
However, Norway supply worries eased after a last minute
wage agreement deal averted a strike that could have disrupted
the country's oil and gas industry as well as supplies.
Norway is the world's seventh largest oil exporter and
second biggest piped gas supplier, and a strike last year pushed
global oil prices up by around $2 per barrel.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)