* China import growth beats forecasts at 14.1 pct, exports
up 10 pct
* High inventories drag U.S. crude lower
* Coming Up: EIA petroleum status report; 1430 GMT
By Ramya Venugopal
CHENNAI, India, April 10 Brent crude futures
steadied above $106 per barrel on Wednesday after China's total
imports surged in March, suggesting that the recovery in the
world's No 2 oil consumer was strengthening.
Chinese imports grew 14.1 percent in March, while exports
grew 10 percent, relieving concerns over the subdued import
growth of previous months. Crude imports slipped 2.1 percent
from a year ago, in line with market expectations.
"The trade numbers bode well for the global economy; the
drop in crude imports doesn't really change the overall
picture," said Tony Nunan, an oil risk manager at Mitsubishi
Corp in Tokyo.
"The oil markets are struggling and looking for support, and
this should keep them supported for now."
Geopolitical concerns also kept oil prices supported,
especially simmering tension in Iran and North Korea.
Front month Brent futures added 1 cent to stand at
$106.24 per barrel by 0310 GMT, after posting their biggest gain
since December in the previous session.
U.S. crude fell 33 cents to $93.87 per barrel after
inventory data showed crude stockpiles rose by a larger than
expected 5.1 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations
of a 1.5 million barrel rise.
Brent could slip back to $105.38 per barrel after hitting
resistance at $106.60, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
ECONOMIC SIGNALS
Analysts said the accelerating restocking process in some
industries and a favourable base effect from a year ago may have
flattered China's March imports, which otherwise remain
constrained by falling global commodity prices and a
slower-than-expected upturn in investment demand.
Export growth in coming months may not be able to stay at
the pace seen in January and February, even if the recovering
global economy continues to bolster demand for goods from
Chinese factories, they added.
The data mitigates some of the weak sentiment that has been
plaguing the markets ever since the U.S. Labor Department said
on Friday that employers added 88,000 jobs outside farming, less
than half the analyst forecast of a 200,000 increase.
"Oil futures are under some downward pressure and some of
the recent economic data, such as U.S. jobs, is indicating that
the U.S. economic recovery is still slow," said Victor Shum, a
senior partner at Purvin & Gertz in Singapore.
So, "traders will continue to look for signals out of China
to see if the growth momentum is intact."
One such signal came from China's inflation numbers on
Tuesday, which showed a slower rate of price increase, allaying
concerns of policy tightening that could derail growth in the
short-term.
Diplomatic worries over Korea and Iran also contributed to
keeping prices firm.
Tension in the Korean peninsula escalated after North Korea
moved one long-range missile in readiness for a possible launch
and South Korea said it has raised its surveillance.
Iran, which is engaged in a dispute with Western nations
over its nuclear program, said it had begun operations at two
uranium mines and a milling plant after weekend talks to resolve
the dispute ended in stalemate.
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)