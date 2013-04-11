* OPEC, EIA cut demand forecasts, IEA report awaited
* US crude stockpiles third-highest on record
By Ramya Venugopal
CHENNAI, India, April 11 Brent futures edged
further below $106 per barrel on Thursday as key forecasters
trimmed their outlook for global oil demand growth, while an
inventory buildup in top consumer the United States also hurt
prices.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered
its projection for growth in 2013 oil demand on Wednesday, after
a similar downward revision by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration earlier this week, reviving concerns the global
economic recovery may be shakier than investors earlier thought.
The third closely watched oil forecaster, the International
Energy Agency, updates its outlook on Thursday.
"Everyone is readjusting their portfolio for weaker demand
and we're also seeing significant revision of demand forecasts,"
said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a
Sydney-based commodity research firm.
"It seems logical to suggest that the support (in recent
sessions) is the result of the stimulus, but prices will
fundamentally remain under pressure," he said, referring to
Japan's ambitious monetary easing policy announced last week
that has helped oil prices come off eight-month lows.
Brent futures fell 17 cents to $105.62 per barrel by
0426 GMT. They hit $103.40 on Monday, the weakest since July on
disappointing U.S. jobs data.
U.S. crude futures fell 27 cents to 94.37 per barrel,
after three straight sessions of gains.
DEMAND CONCERNS
OPEC said on Wednesday it expects world oil demand to rise
by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, a cut of 40,000 bpd
from the previous estimate. It cited weaker-than-expected oil
use in developed economies, particularly Europe and Japan.
The lower forecasts by OPEC, coming a day after a similar
move by EIA , stoked concerns of a shaky economic
recovery.
Those fears have been highlighted by recent data showing
American employers hired far fewer staff in March than even the
gloomiest predictions and business surveys from the euro zone
confirming recession there was dragging on.
But oil prices gained earlier this week on hopes a
strengthening recovery in China, the world's biggest energy
consumer, might offset weakness elsewhere.
Inflation in China softened in March while imports and
exports grew in double digits and bank loans surged, suggesting
that policymakers have successfully engineered its rebound.
U.S prices remained under pressure after crude inventories
rose to the third-highest level on record, according to data
released by the EIA.
Still, the rise of 250,000 barrels in the week to April 5
was way below the 1.4 million barrels forecast by analysts
polled by Reuters. That, combined with expectations of a
seasonal pick up in demand as the warm weather driving season
gets underway, may reduce some of the pressure, analysts said.
Prices may also be supported by geopolitical tensions as
North Korea appeared to be close to launching a medium-range
missile as a show of strength, a move that is seen as a threat
by neighbour South Korea and its ally United States.
