SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. crude futures fell more
than $2 on Monday, hitting a more than three-month low, after
Chinese and U.S. data stoked investors' concerns of a slowdown
in economic growth in the world's top oil consumers.
China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first
three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to
7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter
of last year, official data showed on Monday.
U.S. retail sales contracted in March for the second time in
three months, a sign the top oil-consuming economy may have
stumbled at the end of the first quarter and supporting the view
that the U.S. economy has not gained as much momentum as
analysts believed just a few weeks ago.
U.S. crude futures lost more than $2 to hit its
lowest in more than three months at $89.17 before recovering
slightly to $89.29 by 0345 GMT.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)