SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 on Monday, hitting a more than three-month low, after Chinese and U.S. data stoked investors' concerns of a slowdown in economic growth in the world's top oil consumers.

China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of last year, official data showed on Monday.

U.S. retail sales contracted in March for the second time in three months, a sign the top oil-consuming economy may have stumbled at the end of the first quarter and supporting the view that the U.S. economy has not gained as much momentum as analysts believed just a few weeks ago.

U.S. crude futures lost more than $2 to hit its lowest in more than three months at $89.17 before recovering slightly to $89.29 by 0345 GMT.

