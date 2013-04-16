* Brent lower in expectations of little global demand growth
* U.S. crude stocks expected to rise
* U.S. housing starts highest since June 2008
* Coming up: EIA inventory data Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT
(Updates with post-settlement trading on API data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, April 16 Brent crude fell below $100 a
barrel for the first time in nine months in heavy trading on
Tuesday, extending losses triggered by data from China and the
United States that suggested little growth in global oil demand.
Both Brent and U.S. crude pared losses in afternoon trading
after each fell more than $2 earlier, suggesting the low prices
could be luring back traders, analysts said.
U.S. RBOB gasoline edged up slightly, turning a
corner after four consecutive days of losses.
"RBOB is the leader, so with RBOB pushing a little higher,
that's telling us that the market is oversold and we're getting
into a value area," said Richard Ilczyszyn, chief market
strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
"We're seeing the bargain hunters come in," he said.
Prices of Brent crude oil have fallen in 9 of the past 11
trading sessions, down nearly 13 percent from the beginning of
the year.
"We are still seeing some weakness in price, in contrast to
a number of markets that are snapping back to the upside with
more vigor. That's because we still have a lot of oil," said Tim
Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures Perspectives
in New York.
Brent crude for June delivery settled down 72 cents
at $99.91 per barrel after dropping to $98.00, the lowest level
since July 2012.
U.S. crude for May delivery settled up 1 cent at
$88.72 a barrel after hitting a low of $86.06, its weakest since
December 2012.
Total Brent crude trading volumes exceeded a million lots
and were 56 percent above its 30-day average U.S. trading. The
volume for U.S. crude exceeded its 30-day average by 36 percent.
The spread between Brent crude and U.S. crude narrowed by
nearly $1 to $10.88 after widening to as much as $11.93 during
the trading session, and down from a $23 spread in February.
The relative strength index (RSI), a technical momentum
indicator, was at 31 for U.S. crude, and 25 for Brent. A reading
of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition to chart-watching
traders.
LIMITED DEMAND PROSPECTS
The U.S. posted strong housing-start numbers on Tuesday, a
bright spot for the economy of the world's largest oil consumer,
but insufficient to turn oil sentiment bullish.
A powerful earthquake that struck southeast Iran sending
strong tremors across the region, raised concerns it might
damage oil production, which put a floor under oil prices,
traders said.
Brent crude on Monday dropped about 3 percent in a wider
commodities rout after data showed economic growth in China, the
world's second-largest oil consumer, had slowed unexpectedly in
the first three months of 2013.
A U.S. regional manufacturing report showing the pace of
growth slowed more than expected in April and another report of
waning U.S. homebuilder sentiment put further pressure on
prices.
"I think we're still looking at a world with ample crude oil
production, particularly in the US, and relatively limited
demand prospects," said Evans.
Earlier in the session, gold fell to a more than two-year
low and Brent lost $2.63. Gold and other metals, including
copper, later bounced back.
Underscoring recent worries, the International Monetary Fund
on Tuesday shaved projections for global economic growth for
this year and next on the back of spending cuts in the United
States and Europe.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed
total weekly U.S. crude stocks down by 6.7 million barrels, in
contrast to a Reuters survey in which analysts forecast a rise
of 1.3 million.
The API's report put gasoline stocks up by 253,000 barrels
and distillate stocks up by 1.3 million barrels.
Stocks of U.S. crude at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery
point for the U.S. crude contract, were up by 1.1 million
barrels.
Brent crude and U.S. crude prices moved higher in
post-settlement trading after the report was released.
The more closely watched data from the U.S. government
agency, the Energy Information Administration, will be released
Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Ron Bousso
in London, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Osamu Tsukimori
in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Galloway, Grant McCool, Chris Reese
and Gunna Dickson)