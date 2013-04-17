* Weak U.S. data favours continued Fed easing
* U.S. housing starts highest since June 2008
* U.S. crude stocks expected to rise
* Coming Up: EIA inventory data; 1430 GMT
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 17 Brent crude rebounded above
$100 per barrel on Wednesday as a steep drop over the past five
sessions attracted bargain hunters, while hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve will maintain its monetary stimulus after recent weak
data also supported prices.
But concerns about oil demand growth stemming from bleak
economic reports from the world's top oil consumers the United
States and China, which pushed Brent to below $100 for the first
time since July in the previous session, capped gains.
Brent crude for June delivery gained 48 cents to
$100.39 a barrel by 0350 GMT, after dropping to a session low of
$98 on Tuesday, the weakest since July 2012.
U.S. crude for May delivery slipped 2 cents to $88.70
a barrel, off a four-month low of $86.06 hit on Tuesday.
"I think at this stage we are seeing a bit of bargain
hunting," said Ben Le Brun, analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"But oil prices are going to be dictated by economic data
that we see coming out of the U.S. and obviously the (Federal
Reserve) quantitative easing program is still in place so that
should at least underpin some support for commodity prices."
He added that broader concerns on the state of the global
economy remained in the market, capping oil price gains.
U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in
four months and factory output slipped, strengthening the
argument for the Federal Reserve to maintain its monetary
stimulus to speed up economic growth.
A rise in U.S. March housing starts to the highest since
2008 was a bright spot, but insufficient to turn oil sentiment
bullish.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed
projections for global economic growth for this year and next to
take into account sharp government spending cuts in the United
States and the latest struggles of recession-stricken Europe.
While it said economic prospects had improved in recent
months with a fading of financial risks, it warned Europe
against relaxing efforts to combat its debt crisis given the
messy bailout in Cyprus and a political stalemate in Italy.
Brent crude shed almost 6 percent over the past five
sessions -- biggest 5-day drop since September last year -- in a
wider commodities rout after data showed economic growth in
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, had slowed
unexpectedly in the first three months of 2013.
Gold and other metals, including copper, later bounced back.
While further weakness in Brent crude prices in the near
term is not ruled out, oil prices will unlikely fall below the
$100 a barrel mark past the second quarter, Barclays analysts
wrote in a note on Tuesday.
"Progressing through the tail end of Q2 and into the second
half of 2013, we see strong indications for demand growth
developing which will keep the call on crude elevated."
A pick-up in hedging activity from consumers who have been
waiting on the sidelines for better entry points for their
hedging programmes could help support prices, they added.
"The second layer of support is likely to come through
market expectations surrounding comfort levels for OPEC
producers to continue producing above their target, below the
$100/bbl, which they have lately mentioned as appropriate for
both consumers and producers," they said.
Oil prices could also be bolstered late in the second
quarter once refineries are back from maintenance and as
geopolitical risks still remain, the analysts added.
U.S. INVENTORY
Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed
total weekly U.S. crude stocks down by 6.7 million barrels, in
contrast to a Reuters survey in which analysts forecast a rise
of 1.3 million.
The API's report put gasoline stocks up by 253,000 barrels
and distillate stocks up by 1.3 million barrels.
Stocks of U.S. crude at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery
point for the U.S. crude contract, were up by 1.1 million
barrels.
Brent crude and U.S. crude prices moved higher in
post-settlement trading after the report was released.
The more closely watched data from the U.S. government
agency, the Energy Information Administration, will be released
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)