* Sixth straight day of losses
* Distillate stocks, East Coast gasoline stocks rise-EIA
* IMF trims projections for global economic growth
* IEA says lower oil price proof of ample supply
(Adds post-settlement trading, Shell's force majeure
declaration in Nigeria)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, April 17 Oil prices tumbled for a
sixth straight session on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling
below $98 per barrel for the first time since July as rising
U.S. fuel supplies added to overall concern about global oil
demand.
A report from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration showed an unexpected fall in U.S. crude
inventories. But EIA reported increases in distillate
inventories and gasoline supplies on the U.S. East Coast, which
includes the New York harbor.
"The report is mildly bullish, but it's not going to matter.
It's going to be overshadowed by everything else that's going on
right now," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures in
Oregon.
"The U.S. has lots of crude oil. The lack of demand out of
China is also going to weigh quite heavily."
Brent crude, U.S. crude and U.S. gasoline were down around 2
percent, with U.S. heating oil approaching a 2.5 percent fall.
U.S. crude and Brent crude were each off more than $2 per barrel
at the lows of the day.
Stephen Schork, the editor of The Schork Report, said a key
technical support for Brent was broken at $97.91. "Once we hit
that level, it probably triggered a bunch of selling," said
Schork.
"This is all continuation selling - the bulls are getting
stopped out and bears are stepping in to fill the void," Schork
said
Brent has fallen in 10 of the last 12 sessions, losing
nearly 12 percent in its biggest 12-day loss since June 2012.
Oil's fall comes as part of a wider commodities rout
triggered by data released Monday showing growth in China, the
world's second-largest oil consumer, had slowed unexpectedly in
the first three months of 2013.
Brent crude settled down $2.22 at $97.69, after
sinking earlier to $97.26, the lowest since July 2012. U.S.
crude settled down $2.04 to $86.68. U.S. crude
"double-bottomed", hitting the same low of $86.06 in the last
two days of trading.
Prices edged back up slightly in post-settlement trading
after Shell declared force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude
oil exports. In announcing it would not meet delivery
obligations, the company said it was shutting down the
150,000-barrel-per-day Nembe Creek pipeline in Nigeria for
repairs.
The U.S. dollar strengthened against the euro and the
yen after comments from a European Central Bank official stoked
speculation of an interest rate cut in the euro zone. A stronger
dollar makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive.
Wednesday's EIA report showed U.S. crude inventories fell
unexpectedly last week, while distillates stocks posted a
surprise build and gasoline supplies fell slightly more than
forecast.
However, gasoline stocks on the U.S. East Coast are up 5.3
million barrels over the same time last year.
Distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel,
rose 2.36 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a draw of
500,000 barrels.
Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, crude storage hub rose 1.08
million barrels to 51.15 million. Crude imports fell 289,000
barrels per day to 7.39 million bpd.
"There was nothing in this report that was really bullish.
So now the market is deferring to what we're seeing in the
outside markets such as the dollar and the stock market, which
has been under pressure," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
"DETERIORATING DEMAND PROJECTION"
The EIA report follows a cut in global growth projections by
the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for this year and
next.
Gold later edged back, although other metals such as copper
continued to decline.
"At the moment the oil complex is in a technical downtrend
with the fundamentals being driven by a deteriorating demand
projection in a robust supply environment," said Dominick
Chirichella of Energy Management Institute.
The head of the International Energy Agency, Maria van der
Hoeven, said the oil price decline was proof that the market was
adequately supplied.
"For now there is no immediate reason - other than short
covering - to suggest that oil prices are ready for a strong
move to the upside," said Chirichella.
While further weakness in Brent crude cannot be ruled out,
oil prices are unlikely to stay below the $100 a barrel mark
past the second quarter, Barclays said in a note on Tuesday.
A pick-up in hedging activity from consumers who have been
waiting on the sidelines for better entry points for their
hedging programmes could help support prices, it added.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Peg Mackey
in London, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by William
Hardy, Alison Birrane, Bob Burgdorfer and Alden Bentley)