* U.S. gasoline stocks down sharply last week -EIA
* Support seen from global monetary stimulus
* Disappointing Chinese, German data limits oil price gains
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 25 Brent crude rose to a more
than one-week high above $102 a barrel on Thursday after a sharp
drop in U.S. gasoline stocks, while hopes demand will pick up
ahead of the summer driving season in the world's top oil
consumer also supported prices.
Expectations that the European Central Bank will lower
interest rates soon, a move that would support demand for
commodities from the euro zone, further underpinned oil prices.
Brent crude rose for a fifth session out of six and
was up 47 cents at $102.20 a barrel by 0315 GMT. It hit $102.22
earlier in the day, its highest since April 15.
U.S. crude added 45 cents to trade at $91.88 a
barrel, just below its highest level in almost two weeks of
$91.93 hit earlier in the session.
"I think prices likely rose on expectations that as we move
towards (the U.S. summer) driving season, refinery run rates are
going to ramp up and crude stocks at Cushing will draw down with
the U.S.-Brent spread continuing to strengthen," said Tony
Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
Inventories at Cushing rose by only 35,000 barrels last
week, below what some market players had expected, weekly data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. Still,
overall crude stockpiles in the Midwest climbed to a record.
Additional support came from a steep 3.9-million-barrel drop
in gasoline inventories last week as refinery output
unexpectedly dipped, compared with analysts' expectations for a
smaller decline of 200,000 barrels.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures had narrowed to $10.12
during Asian trade on Thursday, its lowest since June 2012, and
has largely traded between $10 and $12 for three weeks.
WEAK ECONOMY STILL WEIGHS
But price gains were capped as concerns on the state of the
global economy, and its impact on oil demand, remained.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded
their biggest drop in seven months in March and a gauge of
planned business spending rose only modestly, the latest signs
of a slowdown in economic activity.
This follows other gloomy global data, with growth in
Chinese factories slowing to a crawl and German business
activity falling for the first time in five months.
But hopes that bleak data will prompt central banks to take
easing measures should help cushion oil prices.
The European Central Bank is closer to lowering interest
rates than at any time since it last cut them in July 2012 and
is likely to shave a quarter-point off at its policy meeting
next week.
Recent disappointing data from Europe and top oil consumers
the United States and China have stoked worries about global
demand, dragging down oil prices by more than 5 percent since
the start of April and fuelling speculation about supply cuts.
OPEC ministers are in consultations over whether to call an
extraordinary meeting given the recent price slide, Venezuelan
Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said last week.
While consultations between OPEC members likely picked up in
recent weeks, there is no sign a meeting will be held before the
next scheduled gathering in Vienna on May 31.
Oil investors are waiting for cues from OPEC, Nunan said.
"It's a schizophrenic market because if the price is high,
OPEC is not going to cut and if they drop, people think OPEC is
going to cut and the prices go back up," he said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)