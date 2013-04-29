(Correct to say China's industrial activity dipped, not
contracted, in paragraph 10)
* Investors remain nervous as tepid data clouds outlook
* Europe likely to be factor in China April PMI
* Coming Up: Euro zone economic sentiment surveys; 0900 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, April 29 Brent crude dropped below
$103 a barrel on Monday as investors fretted about the uncertain
outlook for growth in the world's two largest oil consumers, the
United States and China.
The crude benchmark remains more than 6 percent below its
starting point in April, hurt by a slew of economic indicators
in recent weeks suggesting the global economy remains on a
fragile footing at best.
Data on Friday showing the United States grew at a
slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter muddied the
outlook further, weighing on oil, base metals and the dollar.
Brent crude slipped 41 cents to $102.75 a barrel by
0630 GMT, after racking up its biggest weekly gain since
November. U.S. oil was down 27 cents at $92.73 a barrel.
"First-quarter GDP really disappointed, and as long as
unemployment stays high, the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to
have to keep its backstop on the economy with quantitative
easing," said Ben Taylor, sales trader at Sydney-based CMC
Markets.
"Investors this quarter will be looking for a stronger PMI
number, improved consumer confidence and improved consumer
spending to feel confident about where the U.S. economy is
headed."
The Fed is expected to keep its current pace of bond buying
at $85 billion a month when it meets this week, given the recent
spate of weak numbers and a bleak outlook.
The Institute of Supply Management's April manufacturing
survey is forecast to dip to 51.0 from 51.3 in March, while the
U.S. economy is likely to have generated 150,000 jobs in April,
up from just 88,000 in March but not enough to reduce the
jobless rate from 7.6 percent.
CHINA EYED
Traders will also be zeroing in on China this week, with the
world's second largest oil consumer's manufacturing data for
April expected to edge up from March, a Reuters poll found.
A private sector survey of purchasing managers sponsored by
HSBC last week showed activity in China's industrial sector
dipped in April as new export orders shrank, spooking investors.
"There has been some concern that with an unstable Europe
being one of China's biggest export market, this could have a
negative impact on the PMI number," Taylor said.
"Europe is in a really bad place at the moment, you get the
sense that everyone has really given up on it and is focusing on
other places to drive global growth."
The European Central Bank will likely cut interest rates
when it meets on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, but the step
is seen doing little to pull the euro zone out of a recession.
"Market direction will be driven by heavy data flow this
week, with the official China manufacturing PMI for April, ECB
and FOMC meetings, US ISM and Non-farm payrolls all to be
closely watched," analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note.
Brent is expected to retest support at $102.06 per barrel,
with a good chance of breaking this level and falling more to
$101.43, while U.S. oil is expected to drop to $91.71, as it did
not break a resistance at $93.14, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.
(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)