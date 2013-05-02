* Weak U.S., China data weigh on prices
* U.S. crude stocks hit record high last week
* Fed's pledge to stick to stimulus plan cushions prices
* Coming Up: ECB interest rate decision; 1145 GMT
(updates prices)
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, May 2 Brent crude steadied near $100
a barrel on Thursday, holding close to two-week lows hit in the
previous session, as growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese
economies muddied the outlook for oil demand from the top two
consumers.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed
last month, underlining worries that the No. 1 economy cooled as
the second quarter got underway. Manufacturing orders in China
also dropped unexpectedly, warming concerns about growth in one
of the world's top commodities consumers.
The data triggered a commodities sell-off on the first
trading day of May, although a pledge by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to stick to its monetary stimulus plan has provided some
support.
Brent, which fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, inched
down 5 cents to $99.90 a barrel by 0642 GMT on Thursday after
hitting a low of $99.51 -- just shy of the prior session's
trough of $98.76.
U.S crude was 22 cents lower at $90.81 a barrel, extending
losses into a third straight session, hurt by a buildup in U.S.
crude stockpiles.
U.S. crude stocks rose 6.7 million barrels to a record 395.3
million in the week to April 26, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed, far exceeding forecasts of a
1-million-barrel build.
"It all comes down to demand. We are oversupplied at the
moment because consumption levels have just not picked up. The
assumption is we should be seeing demand growing at a much
stronger pace at this point of the year," said Carl Larry,
president of the Houston-based Oil Outlook and Opinions.
"The confluence of bad economic data and these latest stock
builds will continue to weigh on prices."
On Wednesday, the U.S. Institute for Supply Management said
its index of national factory activity fell to 50.7 from 51.3 in
March and its employment index fell to 50.2 from 54.2.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to
50.6 in April from an 11-month high of 50.9 in March. Analysts
had expected the April PMI to be 51.0. The final HSBC PMI on
Thursday painted a similar picture, dropping to 50.4 in April
from March's 51.6.
"When you look at these numbers it shows growth, and that is
really better, when you compare it to what is going on in
Europe," said Larry. "But the market is getting anxious as
expectations are for these economies to be climbing a lot faster
at this point in the year than they are."
Another key U.S. economic indicator investors will be
watching for is Friday's non-farm payrolls.
"If we get a bad number here then you can probably expect to
see either the Federal Reserve or the president come out to talk
about growth stability in the United States," Larry said.
The Fed said on Wednesday it would continue buying $85
billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates low and spur
growth, and added it would step up purchases if needed to
protect the economy.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)