* U.S. weekly jobless claims at over 5-year low
* Doubts on China recovery pace weighing on sentiment
* Coming Up: Federal Reserve's Bernanke speaks at 1330 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, May 10 Brent oil edged down on
Friday, trading in a tight range above $104 a barrel as stronger
signs of U.S. recovery against persistent doubts over the
Chinese economy sent mixed signals about demand from the world's
top two consumers.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid
fell last week to its lowest in more than 5 years, indicating a
resilience flagged earlier by a strong April employment report.
But a faster rise in Chinese inflation in April which limits
the ability of the central bank to support tepid economic growth
kept investor optimism in check.
"What you need to understand about what is going on in the
U.S. is that we're growing, this recovery is real. There may be
some bumps but the fundamental push forward is there," said Carl
Larry, president of the Houston-based Oil Outlook and Opinions.
"Can we do better? Of course we can, I'd like to see that
unemployment number come down under 6 percent. Once we get to
that level, we're going to see an acceleration of demand."
Brent was down 20 cents at $104.27 a barrel at 0240
GMT. U.S. crude eased 18 cents to $96.21 a barrel. Brent
was mostly unchanged for the week, while the U.S. benchmark was
set to gain for a third week in a row.
A firmer dollar also weighed on oil prices, but the bigger
concern among investors is the health of the world's No. 2
economy, China. While consumer inflation rose in April, China's
factory prices fell for a 14th straight month.
In the first quarter, China's gross domestic product grew by
a less than forecast 7.7 percent, frustrating investors hoping
for a strong rebound of at least 8 percent.
"If we see this level of economic activity through the end
of the year, I'd expect that we won't see much change in China's
consumption levels," Larry said.
"And for the market, that basically reads as a pressure
point for oil, in Europe it's pretty much the same as we don't
see any change in their situation so demand is likely to remain
status quo."
But oil prices may draw some support from tensions in the
Middle East that were heightened after Hezbollah leader Hassan
Nasrallah said that Syria would respond to Israeli raids around
Damascus by giving his group more sophisticated new weapons.
"Geopolitics continues to keep Brent supported over $100 ...
as long as you have Syria still in conflict and tensions between
Iran and the West over its nuclear program, oil will have a
floor," Larry said.
The United States has blacklisted two companies it says
helped Iran evade sanctions on oil sales and slapped penalties
on four Tehran-based firms it says helped the Islamic Republic
enrich uranium, the latest efforts to pressure Iran's nuclear
program.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)