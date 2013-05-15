* U.S. equity markets hit new highs
* IAEA nuclear talks with Iran reach deadlock
* Euro zone economy shrinks in Q1, marks longest recession
* U.S. crude stocks fall, products build -EIA
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, May 15 Brent crude oil prices rose by
more than $1 on Wednesday, reversing early losses to settle
above $103 a barrel and increasing its premium over U.S. crude
to the largest in 13 sessions.
The gain came as U.S. equity markets rallied to record highs
and signs of deadlock on nuclear talks with Iran lent support to
the global oil benchmark.
Data showing the euro zone was in its longest recession ever
and an increase in U.S. refined products inventories had sparked
an early selloff.
U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500
hitting new all-time highs as the market's recent upward
momentum persisted, but a steep decline in Apple AAPL.O kept
gains in check.
U.S. crude inventories fell last week, but gasoline and
distillate stocks rose along with refinery rates, the EIA data
showed. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, crude storage hub rose
575,000 barrels to 49.72 million barrels.
"We got down to a level about halfway between our recent
peaks and troughs, and then selling just stopped. Perhaps for
all intents and purposes the market had already priced the
report in," said Stephen Schork, the editor of The Schork Report
in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
News that the United Nations' nuclear agency's talks with
Iran over its suspected atomic bomb research had stalled lent
further support to Brent prices.
Brent crude rose $1.08 to settle at $103.68 a barrel
after falling to $101.20 earlier in the day.
U.S. oil edged up 9 cents to settle at $94.30 a
barrel after losing more than $2 following the release of the
EIA data.
The spread between two widened to settle at $9.38, the
highest in 13 sessions.
Despite the build in gasoline stocks, U.S. RBOB gasoline
prices rose 3 cents.
Brent crude is down nearly 13 percent from its 2013 peak on
weaker demand in China and a sluggish recovery in the U.S.
economy, the world's two biggest oil consumers.
The euro zone's economy contracted for the sixth straight
quarter at the start of the year, marking its longest recession
since records began in 1995.
The Brent June contract traded on the Intercontinental
Exchange expires Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London, Manash Goswami
in Singapore; Editing by Chris Reese)