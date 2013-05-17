* Dlr near 10-mth high, regional Fed chief foreshadows QE
wind-down
* Evidence mounts of slower U.S. economic growth
* Russia says Iran must take part in proposed Syria talks
* Brent oil to fall to $102.42 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, May 17 Brent futures slipped towards
$103 a barrel on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data
revived worries over demand growth in the world's biggest oil
consumer, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
Barring news on major supply disruption, the dollar will be
a key driver for oil as investors increasingly expect the
greenback's recent surge to peter out.
Brent crude had slipped 14 cents to $103.64 a barrel
by 0321 GMT, with the June contract that expired in the previous
session settling up 12 cents. It is expected to end the week
unchanged.
U.S. oil slipped 6 cents to $95.11, after settling 86
cents higher. The contract is poised to end three straight weeks
of gains.
"The dollar will influence oil quite a bit over the next few
sessions because at some point it will start to weaken as it has
strengthened too much in recent days," said Tetsu Emori, a
commodities sales manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo.
"All U.S. economic indications in the last few days have
been weak and that is raising doubts about demand."
The U.S. economy showed fresh signs of slowing in the second
quarter, with factory activity slipping in the mid-Atlantic
region while groundbreaking declined at home construction sites.
POLICY DOVE
The strong dollar and a weak outlook for demand will keep
Brent trading in a $103 to $105 range next week, while the U.S.
contract will swing between $95 and $98, Emori said.
The dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a basket
of major currencies on Friday after a regional Fed chief, long
seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up on
stimulus this summer and end it late this year.
Elsewhere, uncertainty over political tensions in the Middle
East buoyed oil prices, with Russia's foreign minister saying
Iran must take part in a proposed international conference to
try to end Syria's civil war.
Charts show that Brent is expected to drop to $102.42 as it
failed to break a resistance at $104.13, while U.S. oil is
expected to revisit its Thursday low of $93.23, said Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)