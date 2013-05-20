* Firm equity markets, strong U.S. data support
* Demand growth outlook remains moderate
* Oil markets are well supplied -analyst
By Ramya Venugopal
CHENNAI, India, May 20 Brent crude futures held
below $105 per barrel on Monday supported by positive economic
data and strong equity markets, while a moderate outlook for
demand and ample supplies dragged on prices.
Asian stock markets edged higher, boosted by U.S. equities
hitting record closing highs on Friday as consumer sentiment in
the world's biggest economy jumped to a six-year peak and a
gauge of future economic activity rose its highest in five
years.
But that was set offset by a weaker oil demand growth
forecast for 2013 as well as higher supply forecasts by the
International Energy Agency last week.
"The oil market is getting into what I think will prove to
be the top-end of the range," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Primarily the outlook for demand growth is pretty moderate
and the markets are well supplied with high inventory levels, so
we'll struggle to get past the resistance levels."
Front-month Brent futures stood at $104.60 per
barrel at 0307 GMT, down 4 cents from Friday's close and
following three straight sessions of gains. U.S. crude
slipped 5 cents to $95.97.
Brent faces technical resistance between $104.50-$106.50,
and may trade in a range of $101-$106.50 per barrel this week,
Spooner said.
The IEA last week forecast an 8 percent growth in world oil
demand on aggregate between 2012 and 2017, while supplies
outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are
expected to rise 10 percent.
Brent could rise to $105.94 if it breaks through resistance
at $104.82 per barrel, according to Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. U.S. crude may drop towards $94.78 as it hasn't been able
to convincingly break through resistance at $95.98, he added.