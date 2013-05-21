* US gasoline futures down 2.4 percent

NEW YORK, May 21 Crude prices fell on Tuesday, led lower by a sharp drop in U.S. gasoline futures as traders bet the market would be well supplied this summer, and as an industry report showed rising fuel stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer.

After the market settled, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude oil stocks rose by more than 500,000 barrels last week, trumping analyst expectations for them to fall, while gasoline stocks jumped by 3 million barrels.

Brent crude oil futures for July delivery ended the session 89 cents lower at $103.91 per barrel, after trading above $105 and to a low of $103.51.

U.S. June crude oil futures, which expired on Tuesday, finished 55 cents lower at $95.16 a barrel after trading between $95.50 and $96.97. The more heavily traded July contract ended 75 cents lower at $96.18 a barrel.

After settlement, prices dipped slightly in electronic trading following release of the API data, but remained within the day's trading range.

The spread between U.S. crude oil, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), and Brent crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to its lowest in a week at $7.62 a barrel, but settled at $7.73.

The API said crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the U.S. crude oil contract, rose by 459,000 barrels last week.

Prices took some support during Tuesday's session after a senior Federal Reserve official said he did not believe the U.S. central bank should pull back on its quantitative easing program.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, said inflation is too low to taper bond purchases.

The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to ease borrowing costs.

Financial markets await Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday and the release of the Fed's meeting minutes.

Any hint that the Fed will slow the current bond buying policy should boost the dollar, potentially weighing on crude oil and other commodities priced in the greenback as they become more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

GASOLINE TUMBLES

Gasoline futures weighed on the entire crude oil complex on Tuesday, ending the day more than 2 percent lower at $2.8458 per gallon, the biggest daily percentage loss since May 1.

Between Wednesday and Friday last week, gasoline rose from $2.77 a gallon to $2.92. That surge, ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, was premature and overdone, said Andy LeBow, vice president at Jefferies Bache.

"I think that the product that led us to the upside is now leading us on the downside," LeBow said.

Memorial Day ushers in summer driving season and peak demand for gasoline in the United States. Gasoline stocks in PADD 1, the densely-populated U.S. East Coast district, are 13 million barrels above last year's level, the latest government figures showed last week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly fuel stocks report at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Lending some support to prices was fear that supply could be disrupted if fighting in the Middle East intensifies.

Reports that Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas were involved in fierce fighting in Syria prompted alarm that the civil war may spread to neighbouring countries. (Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London, Ramya Venugopal in Chennai, India, and Robert Gibbons and David Sheppard in New York.; editing by Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)