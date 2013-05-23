* Weak PMI casts doubt on China recovery, oil demand
By Ramya Venugopal
CHENNAI, India, May 23 Brent crude futures shed
a dollar on Thursday to trade below $102 a barrel in a
broad-based commodities sell-off, as data cast doubt on recovery
in key consumer China and on worries about an early scale-back
in Federal Reserve stimulus.
China's factory activity shrank in May, with the preliminary
purchasing managers index (PMI) slipping to a seven-month low,
reflecting slower local demand as well as headwinds from the
United States and Europe.
Front-month Brent futures were trading 98 cents
lower at $101.62 per barrel by 0627 GMT, after dropping more
than a dollar during the session.
U.S. crude declined 95 cents to $93.33, extending the
previous day's losses after inventory data suggested the
gasoline market was well supplied ahead of the driving season.
Also weighing on oil prices was the dollar's jump to a
three-year high after comments by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke led to speculation the central bank may begin to scale
back asset purchases this year.
"China's demand for oil will be impacted because the PMI
numbers show that the economy is not doing as well as the market
had expected," said Chen Hoay Lee, an investment analyst at
Singapore-based commodity brokerage Phillip Futures.
"The weak PMI and the strong dollar will pressure Brent
towards the $100 mark in the near term."
Investors are also looking out for the euro zone's PMI later
on Thursday for more clues on the outlook for global demand.
Data from the Energy Information Agency showed that U.S.
gasoline stockpiles are close to the highest level for this time
of year since 1999, sparking expectations of a drop in product
prices unless demand picks up as much.
Bernanke said in testimony to Congress, the Fed could "in
the next few meetings take a step down" in its purchases if
economic improvement continued, while the Fed minutes indicated
a debate over how soon to start scaling back the stimulus.
Still, analysts say the dollar's rise may be overdone and
fears of a pullback this year may be exaggerated.
"The bottom line, in our view, is that the Fed is not yet
ready to start scaling back the degree of accommodation," Bank
of America-Merrill Lynch analysts said in a report.
"A slowdown in growth and uncomfortably low inflation will
defer tapering until next year," they added.
The U.S. central bank's three quantitative easing programs
have released hundreds of billions of dollars into money markets
over the last four years, boosting many commodities, including
oil.
