By Ramya Venugopal

CHENNAI, India, May 28 Brent crude held below $103 per barrel on Tuesday amid worries about the global economy and ample supply, while some traders said the onset of the summer driving season in top oil consumer the United States may support prices.

A contraction in Chinese factory activity and a buildup in U.S. gasoline inventories has been dragging on oil prices and analysts expect the pressure to push Brent down further.

"Oil demand from China could be depressed as China's PMI contracted for the first time in seven months and we are unlikely to see any aggressive stimulus from policymakers in the short-term," said Chen Hoay Lee, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"We continue to be bearish, with Brent likely to find support at 100 level," he added.

Brent was up 6 cents at $102.68 per barrel at 0415 GMT, while U.S. crude slipped 36 cents to $93.79.

Further cues on the global economy may come from the final PMI numbers due this weekend and a spate of trade and related numbers from China scheduled for next week.

According to preliminary data, U.S. factory activity also slippped to a 7-month low in May.

Still, some traders said the start of the summer driving season in the United States could draw down some of the country's gasoline inventory, which are currently close to the highest level for this time of year since 1999.

"Demand season has started in the U.S. and I think we can say oil prices may have bottomed out," said Tetsu Emori, a commodity fund manager with Astmax Investments in Tokyo.

"The global economy is looking stable and I don't expect the Fed to stop its QE programme this year," Emori said, referring to worries stoked by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments last week that hinted at the possibility of an early scale-back in the central bank's stimulus programme.

Traders are also shifting their focus to the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Friday, even though the producer cartel is not expected to alter its output target at the meeting. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)