By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, May 28 Brent crude gained more than $1
on Tuesday as U.S. consumer optimism and signs of easier
monetary policy from central banks pushed stock markets higher,
while increasing Middle East tension also supported oil.
Brent crude oil posted its biggest one-day rise since early
May, settling up more than 1.5 percent.
U.S. stocks rallied after central banks reassured investors
that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth,
with the Dow closing at another record high level this year.
The Conference Board's U.S. consumer confidence index rose
in May to its highest level since February 2008, suggesting
demand for oil could rise as the economy shows signs of
improvement.
Brent for July gained as much as $2 a barrel, and
settled up $1.61 at $104.23 per barrel, a rise of 1.57 percent.
U.S. crude rose 86 cents to settle at $95.01 per barrel.
"The consumer confidence number was a big factor here, and
the overall strength of the equity markets added to the tenor of
demand outlook, which should be picking up," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Kilduff said the confidence numbers and equity markets
formed a "positive feedback loop", with the wealth effect from
strong equity markets making consumers more optimistic.
The price climb comes ahead of Friday's meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, at which OPEC
will decide its production policy.
Oil trading has been choppy in May. Consecutive up days have
alternated with streaks of down days, keeping Brent and U.S.
crude largely within ranges of $6 and $7 respectively.
Brent is down more than 12 percent from its year high in
February of over $119, while U.S. crude has lost nearly 3
percent from its January high above $98.
"Every time we go up toward year highs, the market seems to
back off of it," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We're still in that pattern, where we're being pushed back
and forth on headlines," he said.
On Tuesday, buoyant investor sentiment overcame pressure on
oil prices from a stronger dollar and worries about ample
oil supplies.
Analysts also cited a geopolitical risk premium in oil
prices stemming from worries that the escalating war in Syria
might spark more strife in the Middle East, which accounts for
almost a fifth of the world's sea-borne crude oil supplies.
Attempts to renew a European arms embargo on Syria failed on
Monday and Britain and France are likely to start supplying
Syrian rebels with weaponry later this year.
"[News from Syria] could potentially be lending some
strength to Brent, and hence Brent is up relative to U.S.
crude," said Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report in
Villanova, Pennsylvania.
The stock market rally took the focus away from oil market
supply-and-demand fundamentals, which have looked fairly gloomy
in recent weeks.
Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in
Galena, Illinois, wrote in a research note that bullish guidance
from the equity markets was hard to square with flat projections
of gasoline demand from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
"We are still having difficulty connecting the dots between
this type of favorable guidance and any significant improvement
in U.S. petroleum demand," Ritterbusch wrote, noting that
central bank liquidity was the "larger driver of both oil and
equities."
European recession and a contraction in Chinese factory
activity are limiting oil use but producers are pumping at least
as fast as end-users are consuming, leading to a build-up in
inventories.
According to preliminary data last week, U.S. factory
activity slipped to a seven-month low in May.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles are near all-time highs, while
U.S. gasoline reserves are rising at a time when seasonal demand
is traditionally nearing its peak. U.S. gasoline stocks are
close to their highest for this time of year since 1999.
Market participants were beginning to focus on OPEC's
biannual meeting in Vienna at the end of this week, said Carsten
Fritsch, senior oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The group is unlikely to alter its output targets, delegates
say.
"Let me tell you this, this is the best environment for the
market. Supplies are plentiful, demand is great, balanced
-inventories are balanced," Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi told reporters on his arrival in Vienna on Tuesday.
