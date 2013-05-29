* U.S. housing, consumer confidence numbers fuel demand
hopes
* Worsening Syrian conflict adds to supply worries
By Ramya Venugopal
CHENNAI, India, May 29 Brent crude futures
steadied above $104 per barrel on Wednesday, as upbeat U.S.
housing and consumer confidence data sparked expectations of
improved demand from the world's top consumer.
Prices were also underpinned by worries over Middle East
supplies as the conflict in Syria worsened. The long-term
outlook, however, looked weak on expectations of ample supply
from the U.S. shale gas boom and uncertain demand growth.
"People are starting to realize that the U.S. has got to
lead us out of this economic slump," said Tony Nunan, an oil
risk manager at Mitsubishi in Tokyo.
"The main worries are unemployment and housing, and housing
seems to be on a steady growth path. That and the geo-political
risk is keeping prices supported."
Front-month Brent futures slipped 14 cents to trade at
$104.09 per barrel at 0415 GMT after rising as much as $2 in the
previous session. U.S. crude shed 25 cents to $94.76.
Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. home prices accelerated by
the most in nearly seven years in March as spring buying gave
the sector traction, while surging consumer confidence pointed
to a resilient recovery.
Worries about global economic health, particularly after
poor manufacturing numbers out of China and fears that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its rally-spurring easy
money programme, have weakened oil markets this year.
Brent is down more than 12 percent from this year's high of
over $119 in February, while U.S. crude has lost more than 3
percent from its January high above $98.
Prices have found a floor because of the worsening conflict
in Syria, which has kept concerns of supply disruptions from the
oil-rich Middle East region simmering.
In the latest developments, Britain and France said on
Tuesday they did not have to wait until Aug. 1 to arm rebels
fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Russia said it
won't scrap plans to deliver an air defence system to the
conflict-ridden nation.
The longer term outlook for oil remains weak as activity in
the larger economies, mainly the United States, Europe and China
has still not picked up to a level that could spur oil demand
growth, while supplies from the U.S. shale oil revolution will
keep markets well supplied, analysts said.
Technical indicators also point to a drop. Brent failed to
break through a resistance level of $104.69 and is expected to
retrace to $103.29, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. crude may drop to $94.07 per barrel and may extend the
drop to $93.09, Wang Tao said.
