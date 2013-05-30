* U.S. crude stocks record high, gasoline stocks fall -EIA
NEW YORK, May 30 Crude oil futures ended mixed
on Thursday, with Brent falling on a weak global economic
outlook and U.S. crude lifted by optimism about the Federal
Reserve's stimulus program.
U.S. crude futures prices rose as investors interpreted weak
U.S. economic data to mean the Fed may continue its easing
policy, which would keep interest rates low and money cheap.
Both were driven higher earlier after government data showed
an unexpected drop in U.S. gasoline stocks.
U.S. crude futures settled 48 cents higher at $93.61
per barrel, rising one-half percent after sinking as low as
$91.65. Brent crude oil futures settled 24 cents lower
at $102.19 a barrel after trading between $101.08 and $102.85.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
on Wednesday lowered its growth forecast for China, the No. 2
oil consumer. German unemployment figures rose, curbing a rise
in Brent this week, brokers said.
The U.S. economy expanded less than previously estimated in
the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department
said, and initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week.
"As long as you have weak economic numbers it gives people
confidence that the Fed will not raise interest rates, which is
supportive for oil," a New York-based broker said.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week that
ended on Friday, with the bulk of the drop in the densely
populated East Coast, U.S. Energy Information Administration
data showed.
Gasoline futures reached as high as $2.824 per
gallon, after trading as low as $2.757, their weakest level
since May 2. They settled at $2.8125.
The dollar hit a three-week low against the euro. A lower
dollar makes commodities cheaper for traders in other
currencies.
The U.S. oil market was also keeping close tabs on a tornado
warning some 15 miles (24 km) from Cushing, Oklahoma, the
benchmark oil supply point. Cushing stocks totaled 50 million
barrels, EIA data showed on Thursday.
U.S. crude oil futures prices were virtually unchanged at
4:24 p.m. EDT (2024 GMT).
Friday's meeting in Vienna of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries was also on traders' radar.
