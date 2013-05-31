* Asian shares recover, dollar falls on unexpectedly weak
U.S. data
* OPEC set to leave output policy unchanged for rest of 2013
* Brent oil to drop to $101.08 - technicals
* Coming Up: Euro zone inflation; 0900 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, May 31 Brent futures held above $102
a barrel on Friday as the dollar softened on hopes the U.S.
Federal Reserve would maintain its stimulus measures, offsetting
demand worries stemming from an unexpected rise in crude
stockpiles in the top oil consumer.
Latest data shows U.S. GDP grew slightly less-than-expected
in the first quarter and new jobless benefits claims rose in the
latest week, pointing to a fragile economy which still requires
support from monetary policy. This dragged down the dollar and
boosted riskier assets.
But further upside for oil may be limited due to rising
inventories at a time when demand is slowing in most top
consumers.
Brent oil traded 3 cents higher at $102.21 a barrel
by 0502 GMT, after settling 24 cents lower. The contract is
poised to slip for a second straight week, ending May almost
unchanged after three straight months of declines.
U.S. oil rose 9 cents to $93.70, and is also set to
fall for a second week.
"Given where the inventories are, given where the economies
are, oil is very expensive at these levels," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based
commodity research firm. "Oil is being driven by the dollar."
The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week low against the
euro on Friday after the weak data, which the market hopes will
dissuade the Fed from trimming its monetary stimulus in the
immediate future.
A weak dollar boosts oil as it makes commodities priced in
the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies.
But oil price gains were checked by a surprise rise of 3
million barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles as reported by the
Energy Information Administration, compared with a forecast for
a 400,000 barrels fall on average for the week ended May 24.
Aside from the United States, concerns are growing that
China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer and economy, is
losing steam. The country's PMI likely retreated to 50.1 in May
from April's 50.6, a Reuters poll showed.
Both Brent and the U.S. benchmark are expected to revisit
their Thursday lows of $101.08 and $91.65, respectively,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Both benchmarks are set to end the month flat as a weak
global demand growth outlook was overshadowed by concerns that
the civil war in Syria will become a regional conflict,
engulfing its neighbours.
Investors are also awaiting the outcome of an OPEC meeting
due later today. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries is expected to stick with its 30 million barrel a day
(bpd) output target for 2013.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)