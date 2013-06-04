* US manufacturing activity contracts in May to 4-year low

* US crude stocks seen down on lower imports, products up - poll

* Dollar wallows at 1-month lows against a basket of major currencies

* Coming Up: API weekly crude stocks; 2030 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, June 4 Brent futures slipped below $102 a barrel on Tuesday as weak U.S. manufacturing data stoked worries about demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer, although a weak dollar kept the slide in check.

U.S. manufacturing activity shrank in May to its lowest level in nearly four years in the latest sign of a soft patch for the economy. The data curbed speculation the Federal Reserve will taper its stimulus measures anytime soon, keeping the dollar under pressure and supporting commodities.

Brent crude slipped 30 cents to $101.76 a barrel by 0318 GMT, after settling $1.67 higher in the previous session. The contract hit its lowest price in a month on Monday, but rebounded sharply on the weak dollar and a North Sea outage.

U.S. oil fell 48 cents on Tuesday to $92.97.

"Oil will remain unstable because of speculation over the Fed's quantitative easing," said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.

The uncertainty over demand growth and the weakness in the dollar will keep Brent trading in a tight range between $100 and $105 over the next few days, Seta said. The U.S. benchmark will stay around $92.50-$96.

The latest U.S. data supports expectations that economic growth in the second quarter will to slow from the 2.4 percent rate posted in the first three months of the year, partly due to tighter fiscal policy in Washington.

The data followed figures showing factory activity in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, shrank for the first time in seven months.

"Fundamentally oil is very weak," Seta said. "Supplies are ample and demand growth is slowing."

Brent is expected to fall to $100.99 as it did not break a resistance at $102.49, while U.S. oil faces resistance at $93.49, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

US STOCKPILES

Oil is also under pressure on concerns of a further rise in U.S. product inventories. Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were projected to have risen 1.3 million barrels last week, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Gasoline stocks were forecast to have risen 600,000 barrels, on average for the week ended May 31.

But the survey, taken before weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast that crude stocks would fall 200,000 barrels.

Brent was also supported by news the North Sea Buzzard oilfield, which supplies Forties, the leading stream behind the Brent benchmark, was shut. It was expected to return to normal by mid-week. (Reporting by Manash Goswami)