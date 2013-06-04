* Brent jumps after rumor hits market
* Brent-WTI crude oil spread widens sharply
* U.S. crude stocks seen down on lower imports -poll
* Coming up: EIA weekly crude stocks; 1430 GMT
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, June 4 Brent crude oil rose more than
$1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumors
spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners
to import crude that could bolster demand.
Brent crude oil prices jumped and volume spiked just before
noon EDT (1600 GMT), as talk circulated that the Asian importer
would offer rebates for importing crude. Several traders said
the rebates would cover non-Middle Eastern grades as part of a
South Korean effort to diversify supply. Officials in Seoul were
not immediately available to comment.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude posted its largest percentage
gain since last August, rising to over $10 as U.S. crude prices
slipped.
"There's a lot of market speculation that the South Koreans
are going to change their tax policy on non-agricultural
imports," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in
New York.
"That seemed to have rallied the Brent market."
Such a move by South Korea could boost demand for crudes
priced off international benchmark Brent. A previous import tax
regime had made it profitable for South Korean refiners to
import North Sea oil, which traders cited at the time as
supporting crude grades from that region, including Brent.
Brent crude for July delivery rose to a session-high
of $103.58 following the rumor, and settled up $1.18 at $103.24
a barrel. After the settlement, Brent climbed back to $103.50 at
5:13 p.m. EDT (22:13 GMT). During the session, Brent had traded
as low as $101.47 a barrel.
U.S. oil fell as much as $1 during the session but
retraced those losses to end down 14 cents at $93.31 a barrel.
After the settlement, it was up 42 cents to $93.88.
"The market's been seesawing all day. It's range trading and
looking for direction, but there's no clear direction either
way," said Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Data on Monday showed U.S. factory activity shrank in May to
its lowest in nearly four years.
The U.S. data followed figures showing factory activity in
China shrank for the first time in seven months.
Jobs figures in the United States will provide the next clue
on how central banks may proceed.
"We will look to the ADP (national employment) data on
Wednesday, and I think the nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will
have more impact than usual on the market," said Harry
Tchilingurian, an analyst at BNP Paribas.
Crude supply from the North Sea was also being watched
following an outage.
The Buzzard oilfield, which supplies Forties, the leading
stream behind the Brent benchmark, has resumed output after a
technical problem and is expected to return to normal by
Wednesday, an industry source said.
Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed U.S. crude stocks down by 7.8 million barrels, due to
lower imports and higher refinery activity. It was a much larger
drop than the 400,000 barrel decline forecast by a Reuters poll
of 11 analysts.
Traders are looking ahead to the more closely-watched report
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out
Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).