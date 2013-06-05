* S.Korea broadens rebate policy on non-Mideast crude
imports
* Dollar edges higher before jobs test
* Asian shares steady amid Fed stimulus speculation
* Brent faces resistance at $103.54 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 5 Brent futures held above $103
a barrel on Wednesday as demand growth hopes revived following
data showing a surprise fall in crude stockpiles, with changes
by South Korea on its freight charge rebates providing an
additional boost.
Investors are also keeping an eye on the dollar, wary of any
disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports. Oil and most other
commodity prices have swung heavily in the past few weeks with
the U.S. currency as market participants try to gauge if the
Federal Reserve will roll back its monetary stimulus.
Brent crude gained 11 cents to $103.35 a barrel by
0257 GMT, after settling up $1.18 in the previous session. U.S.
oil rose 44 cents to $93.75.
"Overall, oil markets will remain largely choppy as
investors try and gauge if stimulus measures from the U.S. Fed
will continue or not," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney. "Broadly, the dollar is trending upward
as everyone is bracing for an eventual end in stimulus and that
will weigh on commodities."
Brun expects the uncertainty over demand growth and monetary
stimulus, plus ample supplies, to keep Brent trading between
$101 and $105 a barrel, while the U.S. contract will stay
between $92 and $94.
The dollar index was flat at 82.800, up from a
one-month low of 82.428 plumbed on Monday in the wake of
disappointing manufacturing data that argued against an early
start for the Fed to unwind its stimulus programme.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data will be key in
influencing the dollar. Investors will watch a report by
payrolls processor ADP, due later on Wednesday, for clues on the
NFP report. Even the weekly jobless claims series has gained
more attention as investors try to second guess the U.S. central
bank.
"These economic indicators have gained a lot importance of
late, and most markets, including oil, are looking at these
numbers more than they were before," Brun said.
S KOREA
Oil also got a spark from South Korea boosting incentives
for crude imports from regions other than the Middle East. Its
move is expected to increase demand for crudes priced off Brent
as South Korea tries to cut reliance on Middle East suppliers.
"We still need to compare the economics of importing Forties
with Middle East crudes," a South Korean oil trader said,
referring to a North Sea crude grade.
"However, the possibility of North Sea arbitrage flow will
grow in general in line with the government's decision to
support diversification of crude sources."
Prices were also supported by data from the American
Petroleum Institute (API) that showed a surprise
7.8-million-barrel drop in crude stocks, versus forecasts for a
decline of 400,000 barrels.
Brent faces resistance at $103.54 per barrel, and a break
above that level will lead to a further gain to $104.46,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
