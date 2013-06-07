(Refiles with dropped word in the headline)
* Labour market lacks vigour for Fed to scale back stimulus
* U.S. dollar nurses heavy losses after fierce overnight
sell-off
* New outage at North Sea Buzzard oilfield
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 7 Brent futures posted light
gains to hold above $103 a barrel on Friday, supported by a
sharp fall in the dollar and expectations the Federal Reserve
will stick with its stimulus, setting the contract on course for
the biggest weekly gain since late April.
All eyes are on U.S. employment data due later in the day to
gauge the health of the world's biggest economy. Though initial
numbers on Thursday pointed to moderate jobs growth, labour
conditions appear to lack the vigour to compel the Fed to scale
back its stimulus, ensuring investors have enough capital to
pour into assets such as oil and other commodities.
Brent crude gained 13 cents to $103.74 a barrel by
0426 GMT, while U.S. oil rose 5 cents to $94.81. Both
contracts are set for their biggest weekly gain since the week
ended April 26, with the European benchmark poised to rise 3.3
percent and its U.S. counterpart 3 percent.
A drop in the U.S. currency supported oil prices with the
dollar index hitting three-month lows in the previous
session and remaining weak in Asian trade.
"Investors should look at dollar trades more than
supply-demand factors for oil," said Tetsu Emori, a commodity
fund manager with Astmax Investments in Tokyo.
"In the long-term I agree that the dollar will strengthen as
the Fed rolls back stimulus, but for now the dollar seems
overbought and we are seeing some unwinding of positions."
For Brent, $100 is a key support level and $105 an important
psychological resistance, Emori said. The trading range for U.S.
oil will be between $93 and $95 a barrel, with $98 providing the
next key resistance, he said.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets June 18-19. With
data ranging from manufacturing to consumer spending showing the
economy hit a soft patch early in the second quarter, it is
unlikely the U.S. central bank will announce a tapering of the
$85 billion in bonds it is buying each month at that meeting.
Brent was also supported by news that the Buzzard oilfield
in the UK North Sea has suffered a production outage, the second
in less than a week. Buzzard had restarted earlier this week
following an equipment failure. The field's normal production is
about 200,000 barrels per day.
Brent faces a resistance at $103.98, a break above which
will make a target at $105.31 available, while U.S. oil is
expected to test a resistance at $95.68, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
