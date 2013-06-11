* U.S. equity markets pare losses in afternoon trading
* Reuters poll sees higher U.S. crude stockpiles
* Weaker Chinese economy weighs on oil
* Coming up: EIA inventory data Wed. 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT
(Adds API data, last two paragraphs)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, June 11 Brent crude oil prices
retraced earlier steep losses on Tuesday as investors worried
that central banks, following Japan's example, could begin to
rein in their loose monetary policies.
Oil joined equity markets, the dollar, bond prices and other
commodities, such as gold and copper, in an investor pullback
sparked by the Bank of Japan's decision not to follow up its
$1.4 trillion stimulus program announced in April.
After sharp early-session drops, Brent and U.S. crude oil
both pared losses but remained down at the close of the trading
session.
"The Bank of Japan put a little damper on the idea that
stimulus measures are going to continue to drive us," said Gene
McGillian, an analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Brent crude settled down 99 cents at $102.96 a
barrel, after earlier losing more than $2.
U.S. crude oil shed 39 cents to end at $95.38 after
briefly falling to $94.04, a shade below its 100-day moving
average of $94.07.
McGillian noted that recent rallies towards $97 for U.S.
crude have quickly subsided in the absence of clear signs that
the U.S. economy is recovering.
Brent crude has traded within a band of around $100 to $105
since early May. U.S. crude has similarly spent the last five
weeks largely within the range from $91 to $97.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed on Tuesday to $7.43
in intraday trading, its lowest since May 22, before settling at
$7.58.
The spread has narrowed in each of the last five sessions as
maintenance issues in the North Sea have been resolved and
traders expect U.S. refineries to scale up their runs, drawing
down crude stocks.
The 200,000 barrel per day Buzzard oilfield in Britain's
North Sea was reported on Monday to have returned to full
production following last week's outages.
"There's an expectation, relatively speaking, that demand is
going to be stronger in the U.S., and that's supporting U.S.
crude," said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at Price Futures
Group in Chicago, Illinois. "That's one of the major factors for
the spread unwinding."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
on Tuesday trimmed its forecast for 2013 world oil demand growth
by 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 780,000 bpd.
But it expects demand to grow more quickly during the rest
of the year than in the first half due to economic recovery and
higher seasonal consumption, it said in a monthly report.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration also cut both its
2013 and 2014 world oil demand growth forecasts by 20,000
barrels per day on Tuesday.
The EIA reported Tuesday that oil demand in developing
countries in April surpassed that of wealthy nations for the
first time ever.
On Monday, the EIA revised its estimate on U.S. shale oil
reserves to 58 billion barrels, up from 32 billion in 2011, as
new drilling techniques unlocked deposits. It also global That
reserves of oil in shale rock deposits will boost total world
crude resources by eleven percent.
Increasing oil supplies and waning demand in China, the
world's number two oil consumer, are likely to hold down prices.
Data from China showed a slowdown in the economy of the
world's biggest energy consumer, with May exports weak and
domestic activity struggling to pick up.
Implied oil demand rose in May at its lowest annual rate
since September 2012, Reuters calculations show.
The American Petroleum Institute reported a build in crude
stocks of 9 million barrels in the week ended June 7, in
contrast to a Reuters survey of analysts forecasting a fall of
700,000 barrels on lower imports.
The EIA will issue its more closely watched data on
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London, Rebekah Kebede
in Perth; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Andre Grenon, Gunna
Dickson and Jim Marshall)